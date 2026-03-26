Jean Saint-Loubert trio boulevard Edouard Baudoin Antibes

Jean Saint-Loubert trio boulevard Edouard Baudoin Antibes vendredi 17 juillet 2026.

Jean Saint-Loubert trio

boulevard Edouard Baudoin Petite Pinède Antibes Alpes-Maritimes

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-17 19:15:00
fin : 2026-07-17 20:15:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-17

17 Juillet Jean Saint-Loubert trio
Jean Saint Loubert piano, bugle, synthé Ludo Prieur contrebasse, guitare, basse Thomas Le Galo batterie
  .

boulevard Edouard Baudoin Petite Pinède Antibes 06160 Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 22 10 60 01  accueil@antibesjuanlespins.com

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English :

july 17th ? Jean Saint-Loubert trio
Jean Saint Loubert: piano, flugelhorn, synth Ludo Prieur: double bass, guitar, bass Thomas Le Galo drums

L’événement Jean Saint-Loubert trio Antibes a été mis à jour le 2026-03-26 par Office de Tourisme d’Antibes Juan-les-Pins

À voir aussi à Antibes (Alpes-Maritimes)