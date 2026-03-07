Tom Jones/Jose James & China Moses, the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s ‘I Want You’ Pinède Gould Antibes

Tom Jones/Jose James & China Moses, the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s ‘I Want You’

Pinède Gould Boulevard Edouard Baudoin Antibes Alpes-Maritimes

Tarif : 30 – 30 – 135 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-09 20:30:00

fin : 2026-07-09

Date(s) :

2026-07-09

TOM JONES

JOSE JAMES & CHINA MOSES

THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF MARVIN GAYE’S “I WANT YOU”

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Pinède Gould Boulevard Edouard Baudoin Antibes 06160 Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 22 10 60 01 accueil@antibesjuanlespins.com

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English :

TOM JONES

JOSE JAMES & CHINA MOSES

THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF MARVIN GAYE?S ?I WANT YOU?

L’événement Tom Jones/Jose James & China Moses, the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s ‘I Want You’ Antibes a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par Office de Tourisme d’Antibes Juan-les-Pins