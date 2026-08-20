UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Achères

JESSIE LEE & THE ALCHEMISTS INVITENT YAROL POUPAUD (FFF), Le Sax, Achères

vendredi 13 novembre 2026 · Le Sax · Achères

JESSIE LEE & THE ALCHEMISTS INVITENT YAROL POUPAUD (FFF), Le Sax, Achères

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 13 novembre 2026
Fin
vendredi 13 novembre 2026
Lieu
Le Sax
Adresse
2 RUE DES CHAMPS 78260 ACHÈRES
Ville
78260 Achères
Département
Yvelines
Tarif
17

JESSIE LEE & THE ALCHEMISTS INVITENT YAROL POUPAUD (FFF) Vendredi 13 novembre, 20h30 Le Sax Yvelines

17

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-11-13T20:30:00+01:00 – 2026-11-13T22:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2026-11-13T20:30:00+01:00 – 2026-11-13T22:30:00+01:00

Le Sax 2 RUE DES CHAMPS 78260 ACHÈRES Achères 78260 Yvelines Île-de-France
JESSIE LEE & THE ALCHEMISTS INVITENT YAROL POUPAUD (FFF)

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