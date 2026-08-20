AGENDA · Achères
JESSIE LEE & THE ALCHEMISTS INVITENT YAROL POUPAUD (FFF), Le Sax, Achères
vendredi 13 novembre 2026 · Le Sax · Achères
Informations pratiques
JESSIE LEE & THE ALCHEMISTS INVITENT YAROL POUPAUD (FFF) Vendredi 13 novembre, 20h30 Le Sax Yvelines
17
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-11-13T20:30:00+01:00 – 2026-11-13T22:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2026-11-13T20:30:00+01:00 – 2026-11-13T22:30:00+01:00
Le Sax 2 RUE DES CHAMPS 78260 ACHÈRES Achères 78260 Yvelines Île-de-France
JESSIE LEE & THE ALCHEMISTS INVITENT YAROL POUPAUD (FFF)
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