Montpellier

JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ ANGLAIS OU ESPAGNOL

48 BIS Rue Roucher Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-15

fin : 2026-06-15

Date(s) :

2026-06-15 2026-06-22

Jeux de société anglais ou espagnol

Une immersion linguistique originale et conviviale vous attend !

Jeux de société anglais ou espagnol

Une immersion linguistique originale et conviviale vous attend !

Pratiquez l’anglais ou l’espagnol à travers des jeux et animations pour dynamiser les conversations et pratiquer le vocabulaire.

Il n’est pas nécessaire d’être bilingue, comprendre un minimum et connaître les bases pour s’exprimer suffit pour passer un bon moment ensemble!

DATES:

LUNDI 15/06_18h Jeux linguistiques espagnol

LUNDI 22/06_18h Jeux linguistiques anglais

Durée 3h

Tarif 10€

Inclus Boisson offerte

Contenu Plusieurs types de jeux proposés

Concept Store Le Repaire de Biivers

48 bis rue Roucher, Montpellier

Infos & inscriptions

Contact Tsiky

Téléphone 07 67 29 07 07

Email biivers.fr@gmail.com .

48 BIS Rue Roucher Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 7 67 29 07 07 biivers.fr@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ ANGLAIS OU ESPAGNOL

English or Spanish board games

An original and friendly language immersion awaits you!

L’événement JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ ANGLAIS OU ESPAGNOL Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-05-31 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER