JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ ANGLAIS OU ESPAGNOL Montpellier
JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ ANGLAIS OU ESPAGNOL Montpellier lundi 15 juin 2026.
Montpellier
JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ ANGLAIS OU ESPAGNOL
48 BIS Rue Roucher Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-15
fin : 2026-06-15
Date(s) :
2026-06-15 2026-06-22
Jeux de société anglais ou espagnol
Une immersion linguistique originale et conviviale vous attend !
Jeux de société anglais ou espagnol
Une immersion linguistique originale et conviviale vous attend !
Pratiquez l’anglais ou l’espagnol à travers des jeux et animations pour dynamiser les conversations et pratiquer le vocabulaire.
Il n’est pas nécessaire d’être bilingue, comprendre un minimum et connaître les bases pour s’exprimer suffit pour passer un bon moment ensemble!
DATES:
LUNDI 15/06_18h Jeux linguistiques espagnol
LUNDI 22/06_18h Jeux linguistiques anglais
Durée 3h
Tarif 10€
Inclus Boisson offerte
Contenu Plusieurs types de jeux proposés
Concept Store Le Repaire de Biivers
48 bis rue Roucher, Montpellier
Infos & inscriptions
Contact Tsiky
Téléphone 07 67 29 07 07
Email biivers.fr@gmail.com .
48 BIS Rue Roucher Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 7 67 29 07 07 biivers.fr@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ ANGLAIS OU ESPAGNOL
English or Spanish board games
An original and friendly language immersion awaits you!
L’événement JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ ANGLAIS OU ESPAGNOL Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-05-31 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER
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