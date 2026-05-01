JEUX EN BOIS À CARAMAN SQUARE PUBLIC Caraman
JEUX EN BOIS À CARAMAN SQUARE PUBLIC Caraman mercredi 20 mai 2026.
Caraman
JEUX EN BOIS À CARAMAN
SQUARE PUBLIC Place de Woillemont Caraman Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-20 09:00:00
fin : 2026-05-20 11:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-20
Puissance 4 géant, Himalaya, billard hollandais ou encore jeu de palets … Vous aimez ces jeux ? Rendez-vous au Parc Public de Caraman en famille pour en profiter !
Dans le cadre du Contrat Territoire Lecture, découvrez cette animation jeux en bois XXL.
Animé par Olivier Pérez.
À partir de 5 ans. .
SQUARE PUBLIC Place de Woillemont Caraman 31460 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 62 18 00 52 bibliothequecaraman@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Giant 4-power, Himalaya, Dutch billiards or shuffleboard … Do you like these games? Come and enjoy them with your family at Caraman’s Parc Public!
L’événement JEUX EN BOIS À CARAMAN Caraman a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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