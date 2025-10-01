JOAN MIRÓ MAJORQUE, L’ATELIER DES RÊVES Perpignan

JOAN MIRÓ MAJORQUE, L’ATELIER DES RÊVES

21 Rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-06-27 10:30:00

fin : 2026-09-30 19:00:00

2026-06-27

Au Musée d’Art Hyacinthe Rigaud, c’est une première exposition d’ampleur consacrée à l’artiste catalan Joan Miró (1893-1983) au musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud. L’évènement revêt un caractère particulier puisque ce projet est initié dans le cadre du jumelage des Villes de Perpignan et de Palma de Majorque, conclut en 2024.

The first major exhibition devoted to the Catalan artist Joan Miró (1893-1983) at the Musée d?Art Hyacinthe Rigaud. The event takes on a special character, as the project is part of the twinning of the cities of Perpignan and Palma de Majorca, which concludes in 2024.

