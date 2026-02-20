John Nilsen Piano Concert Temple Protestant Chamonix-Mont-Blanc

John Nilsen Piano Concert

Temple Protestant 24 passage du Temple Chamonix-Mont-Blanc Haute-Savoie

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-29 18:00:00

fin : 2026-04-29 19:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-29

2024 Oregon Music Hall of Fame et artiste de piano Yamaha, John Nilsen, interprète un spectacle de piano mettant en vedette ses pieces de piano tissées pour jazz, classical, rock and folk. Une quête sera faite pendant le concert.

Temple Protestant 24 passage du Temple Chamonix-Mont-Blanc 74400 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 5032673503 johnnilsen2@gmail.com

English :

2024 Oregon Music Hall of Fame inductee and Yamaha Piano Artist, John Nilsen, performs a solo piano show featuring his jazz, classical, rock and folk woven piano pieces. An offering will be taken at the concert.

