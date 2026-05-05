Johnny Hallyday, Lorada Tour – Bercy 1995, Le Normandy, Argentan
Johnny Hallyday, Lorada Tour – Bercy 1995, Le Normandy, Argentan lundi 15 juin 2026.
Johnny Hallyday, Lorada Tour – Bercy 1995 Lundi 15 juin, 20h00 Le Normandy Orne
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-06-15T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-15T22:15:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-15T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-15T22:15:00+02:00
Le Normandy 13, rue Georges-Meheudin, Argentan Argentan 61200 Orne Normandie
Concert – Johnny Hallyday lance en 1995 l’album Lorada avant d’enflammer Bercy avec vingt shows à guichets fermés. Porté par une mise en scène spectaculaire, il réinvente son univers entre blues ro… Le Normandy Johnny Hallyday
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