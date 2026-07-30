Informations pratiques

Octon

JOURNÉE FESTIVE À OCTON

Octon Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-15

fin : 2026-08-15

Date(s) :

2026-08-15

Après une journée brocante, les commerces de la place d’Octon vous attendent pour une super soirée avec le groupe Éclipse, suivi d’un feu d’artifice pour clôturer la soirée

Après une journée brocante, les commerces de la place d’Octon vous attendent pour une super soirée avec le groupe Éclipse, suivie d’un feu d’artifice.

8h Brocante

19h Apéro repas & concert

Restauration et buvette sur place. .

Octon 34800 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 19 21

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English : JOURNÉE FESTIVE À OCTON

After a day at the flea market, the shops on Place d’Octon invite you to join them for a great evening featuring the band Éclipse, followed by fireworks to wrap up the night.

L’événement JOURNÉE FESTIVE À OCTON Octon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-26 par 34 OT DU CLERMONTAIS