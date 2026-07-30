JOURNÉE FESTIVE À OCTON Octon
samedi 15 août 2026 · Octon
Informations pratiques
Octon
JOURNÉE FESTIVE À OCTON
Octon Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-15
fin : 2026-08-15
Date(s) :
2026-08-15
Après une journée brocante, les commerces de la place d’Octon vous attendent pour une super soirée avec le groupe Éclipse, suivi d’un feu d’artifice pour clôturer la soirée
Après une journée brocante, les commerces de la place d’Octon vous attendent pour une super soirée avec le groupe Éclipse, suivie d’un feu d’artifice.
8h Brocante
19h Apéro repas & concert
Restauration et buvette sur place. .
Octon 34800 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 19 21
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : JOURNÉE FESTIVE À OCTON
After a day at the flea market, the shops on Place d’Octon invite you to join them for a great evening featuring the band Éclipse, followed by fireworks to wrap up the night.
L’événement JOURNÉE FESTIVE À OCTON Octon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-26 par 34 OT DU CLERMONTAIS
À voir aussi à Octon (Hérault)
- VÉRONIQUE TIONNAIS EN CONCERT Octon 30 juillet 2026
- CONCERT ARATAN N’AKALLE Octon 30 juillet 2026
- SOIRÉE MUSICALE Octon 6 août 2026
- CONCERT ANACHRONIC TRIBU Octon 13 août 2026
- FESTIVAL DE L’IMAGE Octon 14 août 2026