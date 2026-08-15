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AGENDA · Port-Vendres

JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE ATELIER DES BARQUES (PAULILLES) Port-Vendres

samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Port-Vendres

JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE ATELIER DES BARQUES (PAULILLES) Port-Vendres

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 19 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Heure de début
10:00:00
Adresse
RD 914
Ville
66660 Port-Vendres
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Port-Vendres

JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE ATELIER DES BARQUES (PAULILLES)

RD 914 Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 10:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-19

Visites commentées à 10h, 11h30, 15h30 et 17h et exposition Carnets de chantier du pailebot Miguel Caldentey de 10h à 17h à l’Atelier des barques, sur le site classé de Paulilles. Entrée libre.
  .

RD 914 Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 95 23 44 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Guided tours at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., and 5:00 p.m., and the exhibition “Construction Logs of the Reed Boat Miguel Caldentey” from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Atelier des Barques, on the historic Paulilles site. Free admission.

L’événement JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE ATELIER DES BARQUES (PAULILLES) Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-08-13 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE

À voir aussi à Port-Vendres (Pyrénées-Orientales)