JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE ATELIER DES BARQUES (PAULILLES) Port-Vendres
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Port-Vendres
Informations pratiques
Port-Vendres
JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE ATELIER DES BARQUES (PAULILLES)
RD 914 Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 10:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Visites commentées à 10h, 11h30, 15h30 et 17h et exposition Carnets de chantier du pailebot Miguel Caldentey de 10h à 17h à l’Atelier des barques, sur le site classé de Paulilles. Entrée libre.
.
RD 914 Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 95 23 44
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Guided tours at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., and 5:00 p.m., and the exhibition “Construction Logs of the Reed Boat Miguel Caldentey” from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Atelier des Barques, on the historic Paulilles site. Free admission.
L’événement JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE ATELIER DES BARQUES (PAULILLES) Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-08-13 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE
À voir aussi à Port-Vendres (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- CONCERT DU GROUPE LITHIUM SUIVI DE DJ MARTIAL Port-Vendres 15 août 2026
- VISITE GUIDEE PORT-VENDRES AU FIL DE L’EAU Port-Vendres 17 août 2026
- VISITE GUIDEE AU CREPUSCULE SUR LES PAS DE CHARLES-RENNIE MACKINTOSH Port-Vendres 19 août 2026
- 82 ANS DE LA LIBÉRATION DE PORT-VENDRES Port-Vendres 19 août 2026
- RENCONTRE LITTÉRAIRE AVEC BRICE TORRECILLAS Port-Vendres 21 août 2026