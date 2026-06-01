Agde

JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DE L’ARCHÉOLOGIE VISITES GUIDÉES AU MUSÉE DE L’ÉPHÈBE

LE CAP D’AGDE Agde Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-13

fin : 2026-06-14

Date(s) :

2026-06-13

Dans le cadre des Journées Européennes de l’Archéologie, découvrez en visite guidée l’exposition Agde grecque, découverte archéologiques du Rhône aux Pyrénées (10h, 11h, 14h et 16h30) et les collections permanentes du musée de l’Éphèbe (10h30 et 15h30).

> Visites guidées de l’exposition Agde grecque découvertes archéologiques du Rhône aux Pyrénées à 10h, 11h00, 14h00 et 16h30

> Visites guidées des collections permanentes du Musée de l’Éphèbe à 10h30 et 15h00

Durée 45 min

Tout public, entrée libre, réservation conseillée > 04.67.64.69.60 .

LE CAP D’AGDE Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 94 69 60 musee.ephebe@ville-agde.fr

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English :

As part of the European Archaeology Days, take a guided tour of the Greek Agde, archaeological discoveries from the Rhône to the Pyrenees exhibition (10am, 11am, 2pm and 4:30pm) and the permanent collections of the Musée de l’Ephèbe (10:30am and 3:30pm).

L’événement JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DE L’ARCHÉOLOGIE VISITES GUIDÉES AU MUSÉE DE L’ÉPHÈBE Agde a été mis à jour le 2026-06-10 par 34 ADT34