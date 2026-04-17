Collioure

JOURNEES NATIONALES TOURISME ET HANDICAP AU CHATEAU ROYAL DE COLLIOURE

Quai de l’Amirauté Collioure Pyrénées-Orientales

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-21

fin : 2026-04-30

Date(s) :

2026-04-21

Journées Nationales Tourisme Handicap au Château Royal de Collioure du 21 au 30/04/2026 Visites guidées et ateliers

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Quai de l’Amirauté Collioure 66190 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 06 43 chateaudecollioure@cd66.fr

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English :

Journées Nationales Tourisme Handicap au Château Royal de Collioure from 04/21 to 04/30/2026 Guided tours and workshops

L’événement JOURNEES NATIONALES TOURISME ET HANDICAP AU CHATEAU ROYAL DE COLLIOURE Collioure a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par A.D.T des Pyrénées-Orientales