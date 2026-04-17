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JOURNEES NATIONALES TOURISME ET HANDICAP AU CHATEAU ROYAL DE COLLIOURE Collioure

JOURNEES NATIONALES TOURISME ET HANDICAP AU CHATEAU ROYAL DE COLLIOURE Collioure

JOURNEES NATIONALES TOURISME ET HANDICAP AU CHATEAU ROYAL DE COLLIOURE Collioure mardi 21 avril 2026.

Adresse : Quai de l'Amirauté

Ville : 66190 Collioure

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : mardi 21 avril 2026

Fin : jeudi 30 avril 2026

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Collioure

JOURNEES NATIONALES TOURISME ET HANDICAP AU CHATEAU ROYAL DE COLLIOURE

Quai de l’Amirauté Collioure Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0

Tarif réduit
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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-21
fin : 2026-04-30

Date(s) :
2026-04-21

Journées Nationales Tourisme Handicap au Château Royal de Collioure du 21 au 30/04/2026 Visites guidées et ateliers
  .

Quai de l’Amirauté Collioure 66190 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 06 43  chateaudecollioure@cd66.fr

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English :

Journées Nationales Tourisme Handicap au Château Royal de Collioure from 04/21 to 04/30/2026 Guided tours and workshops

L’événement JOURNEES NATIONALES TOURISME ET HANDICAP AU CHATEAU ROYAL DE COLLIOURE Collioure a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par A.D.T des Pyrénées-Orientales

À voir aussi à Collioure (Pyrénées-Orientales)