Kenny Barron & Temple University Jazz Band à Jazz in Marciac MARCIAC Marciac

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Marciac

Kenny Barron & Temple University Jazz Band à Jazz in Marciac

MARCIAC Chapiteau Marciac Gers

Tarif : 17 – 17 – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-31 21:00:00

fin : 2026-07-31

Date(s) :

2026-07-31

21 h

KENNY BARRON

SONGBOOK

Qui ne se souvient de son album live en duo avec Stan Getz ? Kenny Barron a su accéder progressivement au statut de grand maître du piano jazz, un peu à l’ancienneté, beaucoup par l’élégance de son style encapsulant l’histoire de son instrument, parvenu à une épure de swing omniscient. L’expérience, la sagesse, le parcours semé d’étoiles et cette connaissance encyclopédique du jazz sera donc bien encore au rendez-vous à la tête d’un groupe qui semble gouverné par une charte où le bon goût le dispute à la fluidité, Kenny Barron donnera une nouvelle leçon de swing, de raffinement harmonique et d’humilité. Cette fois, il vient nous présenter le répertoire original de son premier album entièrement vocal Songbook . A la tête d’une superbe rythmique composée du fidèle Kiyoshi Kitagawa à la contrebasse et de l’excellente Savannah Harris à la batterie, Kenny Barron réunit les voix, connue de Catherine Russell et en devenir de Tyreek McDole, sur des compositions et des arrangements inédits. Entre la poésie de Sonia Braga et un Calypso sans paroles, en passant par une version presque enjouée de Sunshower… un concert intime et élégant qui célèbrera la mélodie et les mots, reliant l’héritage du jazz à son avenir.

Kenny Barron (piano) Kanoa Mendenhall (contrebasse) Savannah Harris (batterie) Catherine Russell (voix) Tyreek McDole (voix)

23 h

TEMPLE UNIVERSITY JAZZ BAND

Direction Terell Stafford

Terell Stafford n’est pas un inconnu à Marciac où il s’est souvent produit, notamment lors de Trumpet Summits où étaient mis en valeur, outre la sonorité moelleuse et tranchante de sa trompette, son inventivité et son sens du swing. Né à Miami, en Floride, il a grandi à Silver Spring, dans le Maryland où il a obtenu un diplôme universitaire en éducation musicale. Trompettiste classique à l’origine, Stafford s’est rapidement tourné vers le jazz avec le groupe de l’Université du Maryland. Sa carrière prend rapidement de l’ampleur lorsqu’il joue avec le pianiste McCoy Tyner qui le présentera comme l’un des meilleurs trompettiste de jazz de son époque. Ce remarquable technicien est un habitué des grandes formations où ses dons d’improvisateur et le superbe son de sa trompette ont été notamment remarqué au sein de The Charlie Parker Legacy Band . Actuel directeur des études de jazz au Boyer College of Music and Dance de l’Université Temple, Terell Stafford travaille avec le programme de jazz Essentially Ellington du Lincoln Center et dirige le Temple University Jazz Band qui se produit régulièrement à Philadelphie et New York. Le Big Band a gagné le concours Jack Rudin Jazz Competition au Lincoln Center et a collaboré avec John Faddis, Benny Golson, Jimmy Heath, The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, entre autres…

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MARCIAC Chapiteau Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 5 62 09 33 33 info@jazzinmarciac.com

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English :

9:00 p.m.

KENNY BARRON

SONGBOOK

Who doesn’t remember his live album as a duo with Stan Getz? Kenny Barron has gradually risen to the status of a grand master of jazz piano, largely due to his long career, but largely through the elegance of his style, which encapsulates the history of his instrument and has reached a state of all-encompassing swing. Experience, wisdom, a star-studded career, and that encyclopedic knowledge of jazz will certainly be on full display once again: At the helm of a band that seems to operate by a code where good taste vies with fluidity, Kenny Barron will deliver yet another masterclass in swing, harmonic refinement, and humility. This time, he’s here to present the original repertoire from his first entirely vocal album, “Songbook.” Leading a superb rhythm section featuring the faithful Kiyoshi Kitagawa on double bass and the excellent Savannah Harris on drums, Kenny Barron brings together the established voice of Catherine Russell and the rising talent of Tyreek McDole on original compositions and arrangements. From the poetry of Sonia Braga to a wordless calypso, including an almost playful rendition of “Sunshower.”… an intimate and elegant concert that will celebrate melody and lyrics, connecting jazz’s heritage to its future.

Kenny Barron (piano) Kanoa Mendenhall (double bass) Savannah Harris (drums) Catherine Russell (vocals) Tyreek McDole (vocals)

11:00 p.m.

TEMPLE UNIVERSITY JAZZ BAND

Conducted by Terell Stafford

Terell Stafford is no stranger to Marciac, where he has performed frequently, notably at the “Trumpet Summits,” which showcased not only the mellow yet incisive sound of his trumpet, his inventiveness and sense of swing. Born in Miami, Florida, he grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland, where he earned a college degree in music education. Originally a classical trumpeter, Stafford quickly turned to jazz with the University of Maryland band. His career took off when he played with pianist McCoy Tyner, who hailed him as one of the best jazz trumpeters of his time. This remarkable technician is a regular in major ensembles, where his improvisational skills and the superb sound of his trumpet have been particularly noted in “The Charlie Parker Legacy Band.” Currently the director of jazz studies at the Boyer College of Music and Dance at Temple University, Terell Stafford works with Lincoln Center’s “Essentially Ellington” jazz program and conducts the “Temple University Jazz Band,” which performs regularly in Philadelphia and New York. The Big Band won the “Jack Rudin Jazz Competition” at Lincoln Center and has collaborated with John Faddis, Benny Golson, Jimmy Heath, and The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, among others…

L’événement Kenny Barron & Temple University Jazz Band à Jazz in Marciac Marciac a été mis à jour le 2026-07-06 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65