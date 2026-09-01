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Béziers

LA CHAPELLE DU LYCÉE DE LA TRINITÉ JEP 2026

6 avenue Jean Moulin Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19

fin : 2026-09-19

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

La chapelle a été entièrement restaurée peintures, décor et mobilier. La restauration de la nef, menée avec la DRAC, s’est achevée en novembre 2025.

La chapelle a bénéficié d’une restauration complète de ses peintures intérieures, de son décor et de son mobilier. Sous le patronage de la DRAC, l’équipe de Sylvie Mazillier a achevé la restauration de la nef en novembre 2025. .

6 avenue Jean Moulin Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 81 63

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English : LA CHAPELLE DU LYCÉE DE LA TRINITÉ JEP 2026

The chapel has been completely restored: paintings, decor, and furnishings. The restoration of the nave, carried out in collaboration with the DRAC, was completed in November 2025.

L’événement LA CHAPELLE DU LYCÉE DE LA TRINITÉ JEP 2026 Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-08-30 par 34 ADT34