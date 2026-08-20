AGENDA · Putanges-le-Lac
La fêtes du Terroir à la Forêt-Auvray, Bourg de la Forêt-Auvray, Putanges-le-Lac
dimanche 25 octobre 2026 · Bourg de la Forêt-Auvray · Putanges-le-Lac
Informations pratiques
La fêtes du Terroir à la Forêt-Auvray Dimanche 25 octobre, 10h00 Bourg de la Forêt-Auvray Orne
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-10-25T10:00:00+01:00 – 2026-10-25T17:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2026-10-25T10:00:00+01:00 – 2026-10-25T17:00:00+01:00
Bourg de la Forêt-Auvray La Forêt-Auvray Putanges-le-Lac 61210 Orne Normandie
Marché, animation, buvette, restauration et convivialité autour du terroir local.
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