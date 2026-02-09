LA FOLIE DES ANNEES 80 AND FRIENDS Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan
LA FOLIE DES ANNEES 80 AND FRIENDS Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan vendredi 26 juin 2026.
LA FOLIE DES ANNEES 80 AND FRIENDS
Place Armand Lanoux Palais des congrès Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 50 – 50 – 150
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-26 18:00:00
fin : 2026-06-26
Date(s) :
2026-06-26
Au Palais des congrès, Topgénérations Production vous propose UN NOUVEAU CONCEPT DE SOIRÉE DE GALA de 18h à 4h du matin.
.
Place Armand Lanoux Palais des congrès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
At the Palais des Congrès, Topgénérations Production brings you a NEW GALA EVENING CONCEPT from 6pm to 4am.
L’événement LA FOLIE DES ANNEES 80 AND FRIENDS Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-02-09 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME