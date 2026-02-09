LA FOLIE DES ANNEES 80 AND FRIENDS Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan

LA FOLIE DES ANNEES 80 AND FRIENDS Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan vendredi 26 juin 2026.

Place Armand Lanoux Palais des congrès Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 50 – 50 – 150

Début : 2026-06-26 18:00:00
fin : 2026-06-26

2026-06-26

Au Palais des congrès, Topgénérations Production vous propose UN NOUVEAU CONCEPT DE SOIRÉE DE GALA de 18h à 4h du matin.
Place Armand Lanoux Palais des congrès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie  

English :

At the Palais des Congrès, Topgénérations Production brings you a NEW GALA EVENING CONCEPT from 6pm to 4am.

