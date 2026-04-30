Laurens

LA FRIVOLE CABARET À LA FRANÇAISE !

Place Jean Moulin Laurens Hérault

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-05

fin : 2026-06-05

Date(s) :

2026-06-05

Cabaret à la française, drôle, piquant, participatif !

Un vent de folie souffle sur la scène avec LA FRIVOLE, un spectacle de cabaret qui dépoussière avec brio les chansons coquines du patrimoine français !

Aux commandes Emily Przeniczka, chanteuse fantasque à la gouaille savoureuse, digne héritière de Fréhel ou de La Goulue, accompagnée d’un pianiste virtuose, maître en improvisation.

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Place Jean Moulin Laurens 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 62 38 30 mediatheque@mairie-laurens.fr

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English :

Cabaret à la française, funny, spicy, participative!

A wind of madness blows across the stage with LA FRIVOLE, a cabaret show that brilliantly dusts off the naughty songs of French heritage!

At the helm: Emily Przeniczka, a whimsical singer with a delightful sense of humour, worthy heiress of Fréhel or La Goulue, accompanied by a virtuoso pianist, master of improvisation.

L’événement LA FRIVOLE CABARET À LA FRANÇAISE ! Laurens a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS