LA FRIVOLE CABARET À LA FRANÇAISE ! Laurens
LA FRIVOLE CABARET À LA FRANÇAISE ! Laurens vendredi 5 juin 2026.
Laurens
LA FRIVOLE CABARET À LA FRANÇAISE !
Place Jean Moulin Laurens Hérault
Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-05
fin : 2026-06-05
Date(s) :
2026-06-05
Cabaret à la française, drôle, piquant, participatif !
Un vent de folie souffle sur la scène avec LA FRIVOLE, un spectacle de cabaret qui dépoussière avec brio les chansons coquines du patrimoine français !
Aux commandes Emily Przeniczka, chanteuse fantasque à la gouaille savoureuse, digne héritière de Fréhel ou de La Goulue, accompagnée d’un pianiste virtuose, maître en improvisation.
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Place Jean Moulin Laurens 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 62 38 30 mediatheque@mairie-laurens.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Cabaret à la française, funny, spicy, participative!
A wind of madness blows across the stage with LA FRIVOLE, a cabaret show that brilliantly dusts off the naughty songs of French heritage!
At the helm: Emily Przeniczka, a whimsical singer with a delightful sense of humour, worthy heiress of Fréhel or La Goulue, accompanied by a virtuoso pianist, master of improvisation.
L’événement LA FRIVOLE CABARET À LA FRANÇAISE ! Laurens a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS
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