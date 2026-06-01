LA GRANDE SOIRÉE DES CONTINENTS, Théâtre Alexandre Dumas, Saint-Germain-en-Laye

LA GRANDE SOIRÉE DES CONTINENTS Samedi 27 juin, 20h00 Théâtre Alexandre Dumas Yvelines

35

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-06-27T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-27T22:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-06-27T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-27T22:30:00+02:00

Les Aga Khan Master Musicians emmènent le public sur les routes de la soie dans une fusion audacieuse d’Orient et d’Occident. Wu Man à la pipa chinoise, Anousha Nazari au chant, et des virtuoses du Moyen-Orient (Basel Rajoub, Feras Charestan, Yurdal Tokcan, Abbos Kosimov) tissent un dialogue musical inédit entre traditions ancestrales et création contemporaine. Les frères Khalifé au piano et violoncelle, ainsi qu’Antoine Morinière à la guitare, complètent cet ensemble cosmopolite aux instruments rares. De Nawa à Nowruz, ce voyage musical traverse les continents et les siècles, célébrant la richesse des traditions musicales d’Asie centrale, du Moyen-Orient et de Chine.

​​

The Aga Khan Master Musicians take audiences on a journey along the Silk Roads in a bold fusion of East and West. Wu Man on the Chinese pipa, Anousha Nazari on vocals, and virtuosos from the Middle East (Basel Rajoub, Feras Charestan, Yurdal Tokcan, Abbos Kosimov) weave an unprecedented musical dialogue between ancestral traditions and contemporary creation. The Khalifé brothers on piano and cello, along with Antoine Morinière on guitar, complete this cosmopolitan ensemble featuring rare instruments. From Nawa to Nowruz, this musical journey spans continents and centuries, celebrating the richness of the musical traditions of Central Asia, the Middle East, and China.

Théâtre Alexandre Dumas 3 Rue Henri IV, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye Saint-Germain-en-Laye 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye Yvelines Île-de-France

LA GRANDE SOIRÉE DES CONTINENTS