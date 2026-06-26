Carcassonne

LA MER POUR HORIZON

41 Avenue Claude Bernard Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-06 09:00:00

fin : 2026-09-08 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-06

Découvrez le littoral audois depuis la préhistoire jusqu’à ses évolutions récentes !

Une exposition pour interroger notre relation à la Méditerranée, entre mémoire, transformation et devenir.

La mer Méditerranée charrie des images contrastées, diverses et contradictoires : une étendue indomptable et effrayante, parfois hostile, une zone de migrations, l’invitation vers un ailleurs, une ode aux vacances et aux plaisirs de la plage, une source d’émerveillement, des ressources et un écosystème menacés…

l’exposition ici présentée vous propose de comprendre l’histoire de ces rivages, au travers de son peuplement, de ses activités et de son aménagement.

Entrée libre

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41 Avenue Claude Bernard Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 31 54 archives@aude.fr

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English :

Discover the Aude coastline from prehistory to its recent developments!

An exhibition that explores our relationship with the Mediterranean, between memory, transformation, and the future.

The Mediterranean Sea evokes contrasting, diverse, and contradictory images: an untamed and frightening expanse, at times hostile; a corridor for migration; an invitation to a faraway place; an ode to vacations and the joys of the beach, a source of wonder, resources, and a threatened ecosystem…

The exhibition presented here invites you to explore the history of these shores through their inhabitants, activities, and development.

Free admission

L’événement LA MER POUR HORIZON Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par