La Pause Emmaüs – Animation jeux de société, La Pause Emmaüs, Brive-la-Gaillarde
La Pause Emmaüs – Animation jeux de société, La Pause Emmaüs, Brive-la-Gaillarde jeudi 16 avril 2026.
La Pause Emmaüs – Animation jeux de société Jeudi 16 avril, 14h00 La Pause Emmaüs Corrèze
Entrée libre et sans inscription. Consommations solidaires sur place.
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-04-16T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-16T17:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-04-16T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-16T17:00:00+02:00
Cette animation, gratuite et à destination d’un large public, se fera autour de jeux de société et se tiendra dans le café solidaire. Elle sera prise en charge par les bénévoles de La Guilde.
Nous vous y attendons nombreux.
La Pause Emmaüs 1 avenue Erckmann Chatrian 19100 Brive-la-Gaillarde Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Estavel Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« type »: « link », « value »: « http://www.emmaus-brive.fr »}]
La Pause Emmaüs, en partenariat avec La Guilde Ludique Briviste, organise une après-midi jeux de société le 16 avril. jeux solidaire
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- Soirée Karaoké (La Banou) Brive-la-Gaillarde 18 avril 2026
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