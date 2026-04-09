La P’tite Fumée Site verrier de Meisenthal Meisenthal

Meisenthal

La P’tite Fumée

Site verrier de Meisenthal 1 Place Robert Schuman Meisenthal Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

25

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-10-24 20:00:00

fin : 2026-10-24 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-24

La P’tite Fumée signe son grand retour avec une nouvelle tournée explosive. Un live repensé, plus puissant et immersif que jamais, où leur électro instrumentale prend une toute autre dimension.

À l’aube de ce nouveau chapitre, la machine LPF se réinvente dans une forme plus affirmée, sans rien perdre de l’énergie brute qui fait sa signature. La voix s’invite désormais au cœur du projet, ouvrant de nouveaux horizons et renforçant l’impact collectif du show.

Rythmiques incisives, mélodies envoûtantes et instruments atypiques se mêlent à des flows tranchants et des lignes vocales fédératrices. L’expérience s’annonce intense, organique et hors du commun, portée par un show incandescent. Une formule taillée pour le live, à la croisée des classiques du groupe et de ses nouvelles productions. © Base ProductionsTout public

25 .

Site verrier de Meisenthal 1 Place Robert Schuman Meisenthal 57960 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 96 82 91

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English :

La P?tite Fumée are back with another explosive tour. A redesigned live show, more powerful and immersive than ever, where their instrumental electro takes on a whole new dimension.

On the eve of this new chapter, the LPF machine reinvents itself in a more assertive form, without losing any of its signature raw energy. The voice is now at the heart of the project, opening up new horizons and reinforcing the collective impact of the show.

Incisive rhythms, haunting melodies and atypical instruments mingle with sharp flows and unifying vocal lines. The experience promises to be intense, organic and out of the ordinary, supported by an incandescent show. A formula tailor-made for live performance, combining the band?s classics with new productions. base Productions

L’événement La P’tite Fumée Meisenthal a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE