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Béziers

LA SOCIÉTÉ DES BEAUX-ARTS 2 A LA RENCONTRE DES ARTISTES JEP 2026

7 rue de l’Argenterie Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19

fin : 2026-09-20

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Les différents artistes présents évoqueront leur technique avec vous huile, aquarelle, acrylique, pastel, techniques mixtes.

Les différents artistes présents évoqueront leur technique avec vous huile, aquarelle, acrylique, pastel, techniques mixtes.

Avec la présence des artistes peintres exposants Antonina Sinitsyna, Eliane Garcin, Alain Roques et Antony Parks. .

7 rue de l’Argenterie Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 81 63

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English : LA SOCIÉTÉ DES BEAUX-ARTS 2 A LA RENCONTRE DES ARTISTES JEP 2026

The various artists in attendance will discuss their techniques with you: oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel, and mixed media.

L’événement LA SOCIÉTÉ DES BEAUX-ARTS 2 A LA RENCONTRE DES ARTISTES JEP 2026 Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-08-15 par 34 ADT34