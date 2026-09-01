LA SOCIÉTÉ DES BEAUX-ARTS 2 A LA RENCONTRE DES ARTISTES JEP 2026 Béziers
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Béziers
Informations pratiques
Béziers
LA SOCIÉTÉ DES BEAUX-ARTS 2 A LA RENCONTRE DES ARTISTES JEP 2026
7 rue de l’Argenterie Béziers Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19
fin : 2026-09-20
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Les différents artistes présents évoqueront leur technique avec vous huile, aquarelle, acrylique, pastel, techniques mixtes.
Les différents artistes présents évoqueront leur technique avec vous huile, aquarelle, acrylique, pastel, techniques mixtes.
Avec la présence des artistes peintres exposants Antonina Sinitsyna, Eliane Garcin, Alain Roques et Antony Parks. .
7 rue de l’Argenterie Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 81 63
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English : LA SOCIÉTÉ DES BEAUX-ARTS 2 A LA RENCONTRE DES ARTISTES JEP 2026
The various artists in attendance will discuss their techniques with you: oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel, and mixed media.
L’événement LA SOCIÉTÉ DES BEAUX-ARTS 2 A LA RENCONTRE DES ARTISTES JEP 2026 Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-08-15 par 34 ADT34
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