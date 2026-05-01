Le Grand Huit Église Saint-Cybard de Pranzac Pranzac
Le Grand Huit Église Saint-Cybard de Pranzac Pranzac jeudi 21 mai 2026.
Pranzac
Le Grand Huit
Église Saint-Cybard de Pranzac Le Bourg Pranzac Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-21 20:00:00
fin : 2026-05-21
Date(s) :
2026-05-21
Un octuor vocal, Le Grand Huit, composé d’enseignants de l’EDM, offre un concert a cappella. Ils explorent un répertoire varié, de Monteverdi à Gainsbourg, créant des paysages sonores uniques avec huit voix et une seule respiration.
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Église Saint-Cybard de Pranzac Le Bourg Pranzac 16110 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine
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English :
A vocal octet, Le Grand Huit, made up of EDM teachers, offers an a cappella concert. They explore a varied repertoire, from Monteverdi to Gainsbourg, creating unique soundscapes with eight voices and a single breath.
L’événement Le Grand Huit Pranzac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par Office de Tourisme La Rochefoucauld Porte du Périgord
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