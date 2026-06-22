Narbonne

LE MARCHÉ DE L’ART

Narbonne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-05 10:00:00

fin : 2026-09-05 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-05

Expositions, rencontres, performances artistiques !

De nombreux artistes exposeront leurs oeuvres, toutes les formes d’art seront représentées, peinture, sculpture, pastel, dessin, photographie…

Tout au long de la journée rencontres et échanges avec les artistes.

.

Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie +33 6 50 22 01 92 autourdelart11@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Exhibitions, meet-and-greets, and artistic performances!

Many artists will be exhibiting their work, and all art forms will be represented: painting, sculpture, pastels, drawing, photography…

Throughout the day: meet-and-greets and discussions with the artists.

L’événement LE MARCHÉ DE L’ART Narbonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-22 par