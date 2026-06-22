LE MARCHÉ DE L’ART Narbonne
LE MARCHÉ DE L’ART Narbonne samedi 5 septembre 2026.
Narbonne
LE MARCHÉ DE L’ART
Narbonne Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-05 10:00:00
fin : 2026-09-05 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-05
Expositions, rencontres, performances artistiques !
De nombreux artistes exposeront leurs oeuvres, toutes les formes d’art seront représentées, peinture, sculpture, pastel, dessin, photographie…
Tout au long de la journée rencontres et échanges avec les artistes.
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Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie +33 6 50 22 01 92 autourdelart11@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Exhibitions, meet-and-greets, and artistic performances!
Many artists will be exhibiting their work, and all art forms will be represented: painting, sculpture, pastels, drawing, photography…
Throughout the day: meet-and-greets and discussions with the artists.
L’événement LE MARCHÉ DE L’ART Narbonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-22 par
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