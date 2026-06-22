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LE MARCHÉ DE L’ART Narbonne

LE MARCHÉ DE L’ART Narbonne

LE MARCHÉ DE L’ART Narbonne samedi 5 septembre 2026.

Ville
11100 Narbonne
Département
Aude
Début
samedi 5 septembre 2026
Fin
samedi 5 septembre 2026
Heure de début
10:00:00
Tarif

Narbonne

LE MARCHÉ DE L’ART

Narbonne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-05 10:00:00
fin : 2026-09-05 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-05

Expositions, rencontres, performances artistiques !
De nombreux artistes exposeront leurs oeuvres, toutes les formes d’art seront représentées, peinture, sculpture, pastel, dessin, photographie…
Tout au long de la journée rencontres et échanges avec les artistes.
  .

Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie +33 6 50 22 01 92  autourdelart11@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Exhibitions, meet-and-greets, and artistic performances!
Many artists will be exhibiting their work, and all art forms will be represented: painting, sculpture, pastels, drawing, photography…
Throughout the day: meet-and-greets and discussions with the artists.

L’événement LE MARCHÉ DE L’ART Narbonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-22 par

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