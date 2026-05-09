LE PGHM DE BAGNÈRES DE LUCHON FÊTE SES 50 ANS ! Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon

Bagnères-de-Luchon

LE PGHM DE BAGNÈRES DE LUCHON FÊTE SES 50 ANS !

Place Richelieu PARC DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-06

fin : 2026-06-06

Date(s) :

2026-06-06

Venez célébrer avec 5 décennies de dévouement, de professionnalisme et de secours en montagne! Le Peloton de Gendarmerie de Haute Montagne (PGHM) vous ouvre ses portes pour une journée exceptionnelle.

Rencontres et échanges, démonstrations dynamiques de secours, stands et animations.

– Rencontres et échanges avec les membres du PGHM découvrez leur quotidien, leurs missions et leur passion pour la montagne.

– Démonstrations dynamiques de secours assistez à des simulations réalistes et impressionnantes.

– Stands et animations pour petits et grands jeux, informations, et bien plus encore !

Une journée pour rendre hommage à ceux qui veillent sur nous, mais aussi pour partager des moments conviviaux en famille ou entre amis. .

Place Richelieu PARC DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 21 21 info@pyrenees31.com

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English :

Celebrate 5 decades of dedication, professionalism and mountain rescue! The Peloton de Gendarmerie de Haute Montagne (PGHM) opens its doors to you for an exceptional day.

Meet and chat, dynamic rescue demonstrations, stands and entertainment.

L’événement LE PGHM DE BAGNÈRES DE LUCHON FÊTE SES 50 ANS ! Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-09 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE