CONCERT MARTIN’S JAZZ BAND SQUARE LAURET Bagnères-de-Luchon
CONCERT MARTIN’S JAZZ BAND SQUARE LAURET Bagnères-de-Luchon samedi 16 mai 2026.
Bagnères-de-Luchon
CONCERT MARTIN’S JAZZ BAND
SQUARE LAURET Allées d’Etigny Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-16 17:00:00
fin : 2026-05-16 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-16 2026-05-17
Jazz New Orleans.
Créé il y a 20 ans par la washboardiste Martine Mercier, le Martin’s jazz band interprète les standards du jazz traditionnel de la Nouvelle Orleans dans la bonne humeur et la convivialité.
Avec Martine Mercier au washboard, Pierre Tissendier au banjo, Jean Marc Goutoule au trombone, François Gaston à la trompette, Patrick Dostes au sousaphone et Deddy Duchayne à la clarinette. .
SQUARE LAURET Allées d’Etigny Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 32
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Jazz New Orleans.
L’événement CONCERT MARTIN’S JAZZ BAND Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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