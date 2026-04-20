CONCERT MARTIN’S JAZZ BAND SQUARE LAURET Bagnères-de-Luchon

Bagnères-de-Luchon

CONCERT MARTIN’S JAZZ BAND

SQUARE LAURET Allées d’Etigny Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-16 17:00:00

fin : 2026-05-16 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-16 2026-05-17

Jazz New Orleans.

Créé il y a 20 ans par la washboardiste Martine Mercier, le Martin’s jazz band interprète les standards du jazz traditionnel de la Nouvelle Orleans dans la bonne humeur et la convivialité.

Avec Martine Mercier au washboard, Pierre Tissendier au banjo, Jean Marc Goutoule au trombone, François Gaston à la trompette, Patrick Dostes au sousaphone et Deddy Duchayne à la clarinette. .

SQUARE LAURET Allées d’Etigny Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 32

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English :

Jazz New Orleans.

L’événement CONCERT MARTIN’S JAZZ BAND Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE