Le pianiste au 50 doigts ESPACE GEORGES SADOUL Saint-Dié-des-Vosges

Informations pratiques

Saint-Dié-des-Vosges

Le pianiste au 50 doigts

ESPACE GEORGES SADOUL 28 Quai Sadi Carnot Saint-Dié-des-Vosges Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

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Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2027-02-12 20:00:00

fin : 2027-02-12 21:30:00

Date(s) :

2027-02-12

Véritable révélation du spectacle vivant depuis sa création au Festival de La Chaise-Dieu en 2010, Le pianiste aux 50 doigts connaît un succès public et critique jamais démenti. Affichant complet au Théâtre Le Ranelagh et au Festival d’Avignon, le spectacle a déjà conquis plus de 50 000 spectateurs dans le monde.

Pianiste salué pour la profondeur de ses interprétations et la singularité de son univers musical, Pascal Amoyel déploie ici toute l’étendue de son art entre virtuosité, théâtre et poésie.

Dans l’intimité de sa loge, juste avant d’entrer en scène, Pascal Amoyel ouvre ses partitions et retrouve une mystérieuse enveloppe adressée au 16 rue Ampère, lieu où se croisèrent les destins de György Cziffra et du pianiste. Dès lors, musique, improvisations, piano préparé, scie musicale et théâtre s’entrelacent dans

un récit vibrant. De son propre rôle à celui de Cziffra, Pascal Amoyel revit sa rencontre fondatrice avec le maître hongrois à l’âge de 13 ans et entraîne le public dans l’incroyable destinée de ce virtuose légendaire, auquel il rend un hommage profondément émouvant.Tout public

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ESPACE GEORGES SADOUL 28 Quai Sadi Carnot Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 88100 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 42 22 22 billetterie@vosges-portes-alsace.fr

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English :

A true revelation in the performing arts since its premiere at the La Chaise-Dieu Festival in 2010, *The Pianist with 50 Fingers* has enjoyed unwavering success with audiences and critics alike. Selling out at the Théâtre Le Ranelagh and the Avignon Festival, the show has already captivated more than 50,000 audience members worldwide.

A pianist acclaimed for the depth of his interpretations and the uniqueness of his musical world, Pascal Amoyel showcases the full range of his artistry here, blending virtuosity, theater, and poetry.

In the privacy of his dressing room, just before taking the stage, Pascal Amoyel opens his sheet music and discovers a mysterious envelope addressed to 16 rue Ampère, the place where the destinies of György Cziffra and the pianist intersected. From that moment on, music, improvisations, prepared piano, musical saw, and theater intertwine in

a vibrant narrative. From his own role to that of Cziffra, Pascal Amoyel relives his formative encounter with the Hungarian master at theage of 13 and draws the audience into the incredible destiny of this legendary virtuoso, to whom he pays a deeply moving tribute.

L’événement Le pianiste au 50 doigts Saint-Dié-des-Vosges a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par OT INTERCOMMUNAL DE SAINT DIE DES VOSGES