LE REPAS À NOTRE DAME DE ROUBIGNAC Octon
dimanche 30 août 2026 · Octon
Informations pratiques
Octon
LE REPAS À NOTRE DAME DE ROUBIGNAC
D148E9 Octon Hérault
Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-30
fin : 2026-08-30
Date(s) :
2026-08-30
Dégustez un bon repas dans une ambiance conviviale aux abords de la Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Roubignac.
L’Association Maill’age relance le Repas à Notre-Dame-de-Roubignac ! Dégustez un bon repas dans une ambiance conviviale aux abords de la Chapelle.
Au menu apéritif, entrée, aligot et jambon braisé suivis d’un dessert et d’un bon verre de vin ou de café !
Pensez à apporter votre assiette, votre verre et vos couverts. .
D148E9 Octon 34800 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 12 72 51 23
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Enjoy a delicious meal in a friendly atmosphere near the Notre-Dame-de-Roubignac Chapel.
L’événement LE REPAS À NOTRE DAME DE ROUBIGNAC Octon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-12 par 34 OT DU CLERMONTAIS
À voir aussi à Octon (Hérault)
- J.ROX EN CONCERT Octon 20 août 2026
- JEUX SURDIMENSIONNÉS Octon 5 septembre 2026
- DÉBAT ET TABLE-RONDE ET SI LE SALAGOU PRENAIT LA PAROLE ? Octon 5 septembre 2026
- TRICOCTONS ! Octon 9 septembre 2026
- HYPERCULT EN CONCERT Octon 12 septembre 2026