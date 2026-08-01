Informations pratiques

Octon

LE REPAS À NOTRE DAME DE ROUBIGNAC

D148E9 Octon Hérault

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-30

fin : 2026-08-30

Date(s) :

2026-08-30

Dégustez un bon repas dans une ambiance conviviale aux abords de la Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Roubignac.

L’Association Maill’age relance le Repas à Notre-Dame-de-Roubignac ! Dégustez un bon repas dans une ambiance conviviale aux abords de la Chapelle.

Au menu apéritif, entrée, aligot et jambon braisé suivis d’un dessert et d’un bon verre de vin ou de café !

Pensez à apporter votre assiette, votre verre et vos couverts. .

D148E9 Octon 34800 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 12 72 51 23

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Enjoy a delicious meal in a friendly atmosphere near the Notre-Dame-de-Roubignac Chapel.

L’événement LE REPAS À NOTRE DAME DE ROUBIGNAC Octon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-12 par 34 OT DU CLERMONTAIS