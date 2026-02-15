Le Tattoo de Saint-Quentin, Festival International de Show-Parade

Saint-Quentin Aisne

Les 38e Fêtes du Bouffon vous donnent rendez-vous pour un événement exceptionnel Le Tattoo de Saint-Quentin le samedi 23 mai 2026 à 20h30 au Palais des Sports Pierre Ratte à Saint-Quentin.

Le Tattoo, Festival International de Show-Parade, est un spectacle chorégraphique et musical de haut niveau, assuré par des formations de batterie-fanfare de renommé internationale.

Le programme 2026

– La Vaillante Show & Marching Band

– The Yorkshire Volunteers & The Royal Yorkshire Regiment Association

– Brianza Parade Band

– Vrijwillig Fanfarekorps der Genie

– Showband RSF

– Tamarco Show & Marching Band

Billets disponibles dès maintenant

Billets dispo sur ce lien https://billetterie.saint-quentin.fr/spectacle…

Tarifs 25€ 20€ 15€

NOUVEAUTÉ 2026 Offre groupe à partir de 10 billets achetés.

Nous consulter tattoo@fetesdubouffon.fr

Billets également disponibles à

Billetterie St Jacques

14 rue de la Sellerie

02100 Saint-Quentin

03 23 62 36 77

Saint-Quentin 02100 Aisne Hauts-de-France

English :

The 38th Fêtes du Bouffon invite you to an exceptional event: The Saint-Quentin Tattoo on Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 8:30pm at the Palais des Sports Pierre Ratte in Saint-Quentin.

The Tattoo, Festival International de Show-Parade, is a high-level choreographic and musical show featuring internationally renowned drum and brass bands.

The 2026 program:

– La Vaillante Show & Marching Band

– The Yorkshire Volunteers & The Royal Yorkshire Regiment Association

– Brianza Parade Band

– Vrijwillig Fanfarekorps der Genie

– Showband RSF

– Tamarco Show & Marching Band

Tickets available now

Tickets available here: https://billetterie.saint-quentin.fr/spectacle…

Prices 25? ? 20? ? 15?

NEW 2026: Group offer for 10 tickets or more.

Consult us: tattoo@fetesdubouffon.fr

Tickets also available from

Billetterie St Jacques

14 rue de la Sellerie

02100 Saint-Quentin

03 23 62 36 77

L’événement Le Tattoo de Saint-Quentin, Festival International de Show-Parade Saint-Quentin a été mis à jour le 2026-02-12 par OT du Saint-Quentinois