Le Tattoo de Saint-Quentin, Festival International de Show-Parade Saint-Quentin
Le Tattoo de Saint-Quentin, Festival International de Show-Parade Saint-Quentin samedi 23 mai 2026.
Le Tattoo de Saint-Quentin, Festival International de Show-Parade
Saint-Quentin Aisne
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 25 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-23
fin : 2026-05-23
Date(s) :
2026-05-23
Les 38e Fêtes du Bouffon vous donnent rendez-vous pour un événement exceptionnel Le Tattoo de Saint-Quentin le samedi 23 mai 2026 à 20h30 au Palais des Sports Pierre Ratte à Saint-Quentin.
Le Tattoo, Festival International de Show-Parade, est un spectacle chorégraphique et musical de haut niveau, assuré par des formations de batterie-fanfare de renommé internationale.
Le programme 2026
– La Vaillante Show & Marching Band
– The Yorkshire Volunteers & The Royal Yorkshire Regiment Association
– Brianza Parade Band
– Vrijwillig Fanfarekorps der Genie
– Showband RSF
– Tamarco Show & Marching Band
Billets disponibles dès maintenant
Billets dispo sur ce lien https://billetterie.saint-quentin.fr/spectacle…
Tarifs 25€ 20€ 15€
NOUVEAUTÉ 2026 Offre groupe à partir de 10 billets achetés.
Nous consulter tattoo@fetesdubouffon.fr
Billets également disponibles à
Billetterie St Jacques
14 rue de la Sellerie
02100 Saint-Quentin
03 23 62 36 77
Les 38e Fêtes du Bouffon vous donnent rendez-vous pour un événement exceptionnel Le Tattoo de Saint-Quentin le samedi 23 mai 2026 à 20h30 au Palais des Sports Pierre Ratte à Saint-Quentin.
Le Tattoo, Festival International de Show-Parade, est un spectacle chorégraphique et musical de haut niveau, assuré par des formations de batterie-fanfare de renommé internationale.
Le programme 2026
– La Vaillante Show & Marching Band
– The Yorkshire Volunteers & The Royal Yorkshire Regiment Association
– Brianza Parade Band
– Vrijwillig Fanfarekorps der Genie
– Showband RSF
– Tamarco Show & Marching Band
Billets disponibles dès maintenant
Billets dispo sur ce lien https://billetterie.saint-quentin.fr/spectacle…
Tarifs 25€ 20€ 15€
NOUVEAUTÉ 2026 Offre groupe à partir de 10 billets achetés.
Nous consulter tattoo@fetesdubouffon.fr
Billets également disponibles à
Billetterie St Jacques
14 rue de la Sellerie
02100 Saint-Quentin
03 23 62 36 77 .
Saint-Quentin 02100 Aisne Hauts-de-France
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The 38th Fêtes du Bouffon invite you to an exceptional event: The Saint-Quentin Tattoo on Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 8:30pm at the Palais des Sports Pierre Ratte in Saint-Quentin.
The Tattoo, Festival International de Show-Parade, is a high-level choreographic and musical show featuring internationally renowned drum and brass bands.
The 2026 program:
– La Vaillante Show & Marching Band
– The Yorkshire Volunteers & The Royal Yorkshire Regiment Association
– Brianza Parade Band
– Vrijwillig Fanfarekorps der Genie
– Showband RSF
– Tamarco Show & Marching Band
Tickets available now
Tickets available here: https://billetterie.saint-quentin.fr/spectacle…
Prices 25? ? 20? ? 15?
NEW 2026: Group offer for 10 tickets or more.
Consult us: tattoo@fetesdubouffon.fr
Tickets also available from
Billetterie St Jacques
14 rue de la Sellerie
02100 Saint-Quentin
03 23 62 36 77
L’événement Le Tattoo de Saint-Quentin, Festival International de Show-Parade Saint-Quentin a été mis à jour le 2026-02-12 par OT du Saint-Quentinois