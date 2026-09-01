Informations pratiques

Béziers

LE TEMPLE PROTESTANT JEP 2026

1 place du Temple Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19

fin : 2026-09-20

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Inauguré le 5 février 1899, il remplace un premier temple construit en 1861 dans la rue Victor Hugo, devenu rapidement trop exigu pour accueillir les fidèles.

Inauguré le 5 février 1899, il remplace un premier temple construit en 1861 dans la rue Victor Hugo, devenu rapidement trop exigu pour accueillir les fidèles. .

1 place du Temple Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 81 63

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English : LE TEMPLE PROTESTANT JEP 2026

Inaugurated on February 5, 1899, it replaced an earlier synagogue built in 1861 on Victor Hugo Street, which had quickly become too small to accommodate the congregation.

L’événement LE TEMPLE PROTESTANT JEP 2026 Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-08-30 par 34 ADT34