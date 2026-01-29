Lecture musicale à L’Astrada MARCIAC Marciac

Lecture musicale à L’Astrada

MARCIAC L’Astrada 53 chemin de Ronde Marciac Gers

Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-21 21:00:00

fin : 2026-03-21

Date(s) :

2026-03-21

PESSOA L’INTRANQUILLITÉ

FRÉDÉRIC PIERROT, CLAUDE TCHAMITCHIAN, CHRISTOPHE MARGUET

Le comédien Frédéric Pierrot, le batteur Christophe Marguet et le contrebassiste Claude Tchamitchian ont choisi, ensemble, de rendre toutes les vibrations, les accents et les rythmes de la langue de Pessoa, pour vous faire découvrir la puissance vocale et la musique intérieure de l’écriture de l’auteur portugais.

Frédéric Pierrot a tourné dans la série En thérapie et dans des films de Ken Loach, Jean-Luc Godard, Valérie Donzelli ou Bertrand Tavernier, y imprimant son jeu subtil, mélange de détermination et de fragilité. Christophe Marguet, créateur du Happy Hours quartet, et Claude Tchamitchian, fondateur du Ways Out quintet, l’accompagnent avec intensité et inventivité.

C’est un trio qui “dit“ ce texte, qui (…) fait circuler ses lignes d’un pupitre à l’autre, sur une frontière intangible entre l’écrit de ce spectacle et l’improvisé de l’instant. Jazz Magazine

Les extraits lus seuls ou accompagnés à la batterie se métamorphosent en des variations sonores vibrantes. Les mots chantent à l’unisson d’un instrument au registre délié délicat, doux, puissant. L’instrument devient l’âme troublée de Pessoa, son double dialoguant au-delà des mots. Magique ! La Terrasse

Frédéric Pierrot, interprétation, voix

Claude Tchamitchian, contrebasse

Christophe Marguet, batterie .

MARCIAC L’Astrada 53 chemin de Ronde Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 9 64 47 32 29 info@lastrada-marciac.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

PESSOA: INTRANQUILLITY

FRÉDÉRIC PIERROT, CLAUDE TCHAMITCHIAN, CHRISTOPHE MARGUET

Actor Frédéric Pierrot, drummer Christophe Marguet and double bassist Claude Tchamitchian have joined forces to render all the vibrations, accents and rhythms of Pessoa’s language, to help you discover the vocal power and inner music of the Portuguese author’s writing.

Frédéric Pierrot has appeared in the series En thérapie and in films by Ken Loach, Jean-Luc Godard, Valérie Donzelli and Bertrand Tavernier, imprinting his subtle acting with a blend of determination and fragility. Christophe Marguet, creator of the Happy Hours quartet, and Claude Tchamitchian, founder of the Ways Out quintet, accompany him with intensity and inventiveness.

It’s a trio that ?says? this text, that (?) circulates its lines from one desk to the other, on an intangible frontier between the written word of this show and the improvisation of the moment. Jazz Magazine

Excerpts read alone or accompanied on drums metamorphose into vibrant sonic variations. The words sing in unison with the delicate, gentle and powerful range of the instrument. The instrument becomes Pessoa?s troubled soul, his double conversing beyond words. Magical! La Terrasse

L’événement Lecture musicale à L’Astrada Marciac a été mis à jour le 2026-01-29 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65