LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DE L’ABBAYE DE SAINT-MICHEL-DE-CUXA Codalet
mardi 17 novembre 2026 · Codalet
Informations pratiques
Codalet
LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DE L’ABBAYE DE SAINT-MICHEL-DE-CUXA
Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-11-17 14:00:00
fin : 2026-11-17 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-11-17
L’Abbaye est un ensemble architectural exceptionnel (X° XII° siècles) avec sa basilique pré-romane, son clocher roman lombard, sa crypte et son cloître roman. Prévoir 5 € pour l’accès à l’abbaye. Rdv à l’abbaye, sur réservation.
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Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 86 88 00 99 manu.lalman@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Abbey is an exceptional architectural complex (10th–12th centuries) featuring a pre-Romanesque basilica, a Lombard Romanesque bell tower, a crypt, and a Romanesque cloister. Allow 5 ? for access to the abbey. Meet at the abbey; reservations required.
L’événement LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DE L’ABBAYE DE SAINT-MICHEL-DE-CUXA Codalet a été mis à jour le 2026-08-31 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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