LES COMPOSITRICES ROMANTIQUES

Parc Gouraud, 9, allée Claude Debussy Soissons Aisne

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-19 20:00:00

fin : 2026-05-19 21:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-19

Plongez au cœur d’une soirée exceptionnelle dédiée à l’art du piano, réunissant le talent de Carter Johnson, lauréat du concours international Les Étoiles du Piano et l’Orchestre de Picardie. Il s’est rapidement imposé sur la scène internationale par sa sensibilité musicale et sa virtuosité, la profondeur de son jeu et sa capacité à dialoguer avec l’orchestre, révélant une maturité artistique rare pour un jeune pianiste.

Ce concert propose un dialogue inspirant entre jeunesse virtuose et excellence orchestrale, autour d’un programme mettant à l’honneur les femmes compositrices avec l’emblématique concerto pour piano de Clara Schumann.

Parc Gouraud, 9, allée Claude Debussy Soissons 02200 Aisne Hauts-de-France +33 3 23 59 10 12 cmd@agglo-soissonnais.com

English :

Plunge into the heart of an exceptional evening dedicated to the art of the piano, bringing together the talent of Carter Johnson, winner of the international Les Étoiles du Piano competition, and the Orchestre de Picardie. He has rapidly established himself on the international scene through his musical sensitivity and virtuosity, the depth of his playing and his ability to dialogue with the orchestra, revealing an artistic maturity rare for a young pianist.

This concert features an inspiring dialogue between youthful virtuosity and orchestral excellence, with Clara Schumann?s emblematic piano concerto in the spotlight.

L’événement LES COMPOSITRICES ROMANTIQUES Soissons a été mis à jour le 2026-01-14 par CA GrandSoissons