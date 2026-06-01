Les Estivales Groupomogène Dixieland Jazzband Châteaudun
Les Estivales Groupomogène Dixieland Jazzband Châteaudun samedi 27 juin 2026.
Châteaudun
Les Estivales Groupomogène Dixieland Jazzband
Château de Châteaudun Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-27 16:00:00
fin : 2026-06-27
Date(s) :
2026-06-27
Le Groupomogène Dixieland Jazzband Intégral Sextet vous invite à la fête, sur les pas des pionniers du jazz, de la Nouvelle Orléans à St Germain des Prés et vous propose son cocktail musical festif, spontané et improvisé.
En fonction de la météo, le concert pourra être déplacer au théâtre de Châteaudun. .
Château de Châteaudun Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire
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English :
The Groupomog%E8ne Dixieland Jazzband %AB Int%E9gral Sextet %BB invites you %E0 to the party, following in the footsteps of the jazz pioneers from New Orleans %E0 to St Germain des Pr%E9s, and offers you its festive, spontaneous,and improvised.
L’événement Les Estivales Groupomogène Dixieland Jazzband Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2026-06-15 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN
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