LES GRUMOTS CENTRE CULTUREL DES MINIMES Toulouse
LES GRUMOTS CENTRE CULTUREL DES MINIMES Toulouse vendredi 5 juin 2026.
Toulouse
LES GRUMOTS
CENTRE CULTUREL DES MINIMES 6 Rue du Caillou Gris Toulouse Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR
8
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-05 20:55:00
fin : 2026-06-05 22:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-05
Vous êtes invité à prendre le risque de venir voir un spectacle sans savoir ce que vous y verrez.
L’expression Avoir carte blanche signifie que quelqu’un est autorisé à prendre des décisions ou à agir selon son propre jugement, sans aucune limitation ou restriction. Cela implique un niveau élevé de confiance accordé à une personne, lui donnant ainsi une grande liberté d’action et de décision. 8 .
CENTRE CULTUREL DES MINIMES 6 Rue du Caillou Gris Toulouse 31200 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lesgrumots@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
You’re invited to take the risk of coming to a show without knowing what you’ll see.
L’événement LES GRUMOTS Toulouse a été mis à jour le 2026-06-01 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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