LES GRUMOTS CENTRE CULTUREL DES MINIMES Toulouse

Toulouse

LES GRUMOTS

CENTRE CULTUREL DES MINIMES 6 Rue du Caillou Gris Toulouse Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR

8

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-05 20:55:00

fin : 2026-06-05 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-05

Vous êtes invité à prendre le risque de venir voir un spectacle sans savoir ce que vous y verrez.

L’expression Avoir carte blanche signifie que quelqu’un est autorisé à prendre des décisions ou à agir selon son propre jugement, sans aucune limitation ou restriction. Cela implique un niveau élevé de confiance accordé à une personne, lui donnant ainsi une grande liberté d’action et de décision. 8 .

CENTRE CULTUREL DES MINIMES 6 Rue du Caillou Gris Toulouse 31200 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lesgrumots@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

You’re invited to take the risk of coming to a show without knowing what you’ll see.

L’événement LES GRUMOTS Toulouse a été mis à jour le 2026-06-01 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE