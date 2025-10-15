LES MERCREDIS DES CAVES BYRRH Thuir
LES MERCREDIS DES CAVES BYRRH Thuir mercredi 1 juillet 2026.
Thuir
LES MERCREDIS DES CAVES BYRRH
2 boulevard Violet Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 35 – 35 – 35
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-07-01 19:30:00
fin : 2026-08-12
Date(s) :
2026-07-01 2026-07-15 2026-07-29 2026-08-12 2026-08-26
Les MERCREDIS des Caves Byrrh sont de retour !
Soirée Apéro tapas festive!
Au programme:
-19h30: Réception rooftop apéro tapas et son cocktail Byrrh en musique.
– 21h30: Visite nocturne inédite et spectaculaire des Caves Byrrh.
Réservation obl…
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2 boulevard Violet Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 53 45 86
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
WEDNESDAYS at Caves Byrrh are back!
A festive tapas evening!
On the program:
-7:30 pm: Rooftop reception: tapas aperitif and Byrrh cocktail with music.
– 9:30 pm: Spectacular nocturnal tour of the Byrrh cellars.
Reservation obl…
L’événement LES MERCREDIS DES CAVES BYRRH Thuir a été mis à jour le 2026-06-08 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR
À voir aussi à Thuir (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- ATELIER INITIATION AU TUFTING RÉALISEZ VOTRE TAPIS Thuir 13 juin 2026
- LES HALLES DU CHÂTEAU LAS COLLAS NOCTURNE AU CHÂTEAU Thuir 13 juin 2026
- THE GOSPEL MASS Thuir 14 juin 2026
- ATELIER PÂTISSERIE PARENT-ENFANT AUX CAVES BYRRH Thuir 17 juin 2026
- ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE DES ASPRES CYCLE DES ATÉLIERS NATURE Thuir 19 juin 2026