Thuir

LES MERCREDIS DES CAVES BYRRH

2 boulevard Violet Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 35 – 35 – 35

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-07-01 19:30:00

fin : 2026-08-12

Date(s) :

2026-07-01 2026-07-15 2026-07-29 2026-08-12 2026-08-26

Les MERCREDIS des Caves Byrrh sont de retour !

Soirée Apéro tapas festive!

Au programme:

-19h30: Réception rooftop apéro tapas et son cocktail Byrrh en musique.

– 21h30: Visite nocturne inédite et spectaculaire des Caves Byrrh.

Réservation obl…

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2 boulevard Violet Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 53 45 86

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English :

WEDNESDAYS at Caves Byrrh are back!

A festive tapas evening!

On the program:

-7:30 pm: Rooftop reception: tapas aperitif and Byrrh cocktail with music.

– 9:30 pm: Spectacular nocturnal tour of the Byrrh cellars.

Reservation obl…

L’événement LES MERCREDIS DES CAVES BYRRH Thuir a été mis à jour le 2026-06-08 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR