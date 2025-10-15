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LES MERCREDIS DES CAVES BYRRH Thuir

LES MERCREDIS DES CAVES BYRRH Thuir

LES MERCREDIS DES CAVES BYRRH Thuir mercredi 1 juillet 2026.

Adresse : 2 boulevard Violet

Ville : 66300 Thuir

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : mercredi 1 juillet 2026

Fin : mercredi 1 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 19:30:00

Tarif : 35 35 35 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Thuir

LES MERCREDIS DES CAVES BYRRH

2 boulevard Violet Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 35 – 35 – 35

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-07-01 19:30:00
fin : 2026-08-12

Date(s) :
2026-07-01 2026-07-15 2026-07-29 2026-08-12 2026-08-26

Les MERCREDIS des Caves Byrrh sont de retour !

Soirée Apéro tapas festive!

Au programme:
-19h30: Réception rooftop apéro tapas et son cocktail Byrrh en musique.
– 21h30: Visite nocturne inédite et spectaculaire des Caves Byrrh.

Réservation obl…
  .

2 boulevard Violet Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 53 45 86 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

WEDNESDAYS at Caves Byrrh are back!

A festive tapas evening!

On the program:
-7:30 pm: Rooftop reception: tapas aperitif and Byrrh cocktail with music.
– 9:30 pm: Spectacular nocturnal tour of the Byrrh cellars.

Reservation obl…

L’événement LES MERCREDIS DES CAVES BYRRH Thuir a été mis à jour le 2026-06-08 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR

À voir aussi à Thuir (Pyrénées-Orientales)