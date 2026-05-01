Caraman

LES RENCONTRES CARÉMAN GLACÉ

CENTRE CULTUREL ANTOINE DE SAINT EXUPÉRY Caraman Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-30 14:00:00

fin : 2026-05-31 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-30

Découvrez à Caraman une soirée conviviale mêlant jeux de société, exposition manga et spectacles, dans une ambiance festive et culturelle pour tous.

Au programme

-Jeux de Société en libre accès

Jeux familiaux, jeux experts et jeux de rôle

-Expositions de dessins manga

-Spectacles

Théâtre, chant et danse orientale

Organisé les Chats Glacés en partenariat avec la Compagnie de l’Échelle .

CENTRE CULTUREL ANTOINE DE SAINT EXUPÉRY Caraman 31460 Haute-Garonne Occitanie leschatsglaces@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Discover a convivial evening in Caraman, featuring board games, a manga exhibition and live entertainment, in a festive and cultural atmosphere for all.

L’événement LES RENCONTRES CARÉMAN GLACÉ Caraman a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE