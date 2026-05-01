LES RENCONTRES CARÉMAN GLACÉ Caraman
LES RENCONTRES CARÉMAN GLACÉ Caraman samedi 30 mai 2026.
Caraman
LES RENCONTRES CARÉMAN GLACÉ
CENTRE CULTUREL ANTOINE DE SAINT EXUPÉRY Caraman Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-30 14:00:00
fin : 2026-05-31 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-30
Découvrez à Caraman une soirée conviviale mêlant jeux de société, exposition manga et spectacles, dans une ambiance festive et culturelle pour tous.
Au programme
-Jeux de Société en libre accès
Jeux familiaux, jeux experts et jeux de rôle
-Expositions de dessins manga
-Spectacles
Théâtre, chant et danse orientale
Organisé les Chats Glacés en partenariat avec la Compagnie de l’Échelle .
CENTRE CULTUREL ANTOINE DE SAINT EXUPÉRY Caraman 31460 Haute-Garonne Occitanie leschatsglaces@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Discover a convivial evening in Caraman, featuring board games, a manga exhibition and live entertainment, in a festive and cultural atmosphere for all.
L’événement LES RENCONTRES CARÉMAN GLACÉ Caraman a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Caraman (Haute-Garonne)
- JEUX EN BOIS À CARAMAN SQUARE PUBLIC Caraman 20 mai 2026
- SPECTACLE DE MARIONETTES CARTON HALLE DE CARAMAN Caraman 20 mai 2026
- FÊTE DE LA NATURE Caraman 23 mai 2026
- Rendez-vous au Jardin d’En Galinou, Jardin d’en Galinou, Caraman 6 juin 2026
- DESPERATE MAMIES Caraman 27 septembre 2026