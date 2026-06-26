Béziers

LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS SHINY QUARTET

allées Paul Riquet Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-05-27

fin : 2027-05-27

Date(s) :

2027-05-27

Patricia Blackey, Patricia Morvan, Frédéric Blasco et Philippe Bonanno forment le Shiny Quartet, un ensemble de saxophones au répertoire éclectique mêlant classique, jazz, tango et musiques de Joe Hisaishi.

Patricia Blackey, Patricia Morvan, Frédéric Blasco et Philippe Bonanno forment le Shiny Quartet, un ensemble de saxophones au répertoire éclectique mêlant classique, jazz, tango et musiques de Joe Hisaishi. .

allées Paul Riquet Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 82 82 billetterie.theatre@beziers.fr

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English : LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS SHINY QUARTET

Patricia Blackey, Patricia Morvan, Frédéric Blasco, and Philippe Bonanno make up the Shiny Quartet, a saxophone ensemble with an eclectic repertoire that blends classical, jazz, tango, and the music of Joe Hisaishi.

L’événement LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS SHINY QUARTET Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par 34 ADT34