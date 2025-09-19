Collioure

LES VENDREDIS JAZZ GABRIEL DELMAS TRIO & GAEL HORELLOU

4 Route de Port-Vendres Collioure Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2025-09-19 21:00:00

fin : 2025-09-19 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-19 2026-07-17

Venez apprécier les soirées musicales des Vendredis du Jazz. Préparez vous à passer un moment musical chargé en émotion autour du Jazz dans le très beau Jardin Pams avec GABRIEL DELMAS TRIO & GAEL HORELLOU. Le 17 juillet à partir de 21h. Pensez à prendre votre coussin pour plus de confort et à venir à l’avance pour choisir votre place.

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4 Route de Port-Vendres Collioure 66190 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 15 47 contact@collioure.com

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English :

Come enjoy the musical evenings of Vendredis du Jazz. Get ready for an emotionally charged musical experience centered on jazz in the beautiful Jardin Pams with the GABRIEL DELMAS TRIO & GAEL HORELLOU. July 17, starting at 9 p.m. Remember to bring a cushion for extra comfort and to arrive early to choose your seat.

L’événement LES VENDREDIS JAZZ GABRIEL DELMAS TRIO & GAEL HORELLOU Collioure a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par OT DE COLLIOURE