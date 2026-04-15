L’EUROPE VEIL SUR TOI Carcassonne

Carcassonne

L’EUROPE VEIL SUR TOI

41 Avenue Claude Bernard Carcassonne Aude

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-11 09:00:00

fin : 2026-05-15 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-11

Du 4 au 22 mai 2026, dans le cadre de la Journée internationale de l’Europe (9 mai), les Archives départementales de l’Aude Marcel Rainaud présentent l’exposition jeune public L’Europe VEIL sur toi .

Cette dernière retrace le parcours de 28 femmes ayant participé à la construction européenne. Elle sera accompagnée de médiations proposées aux scolaires.

Fidèles à leurs missions et aux axes politiques du département pleinement engagé dans la lutte pour l’égalité et la diversité les Archives départementales désirent offrir, à cette occasion, un espace de réflexion ouvert à tous.tes et venant questionner les notions de citoyenneté active, d’engagement, ainsi que les défis liés à l’égalité femmes-hommes.

L’exposition, conçue et réalisée par les bénévoles des associations Les Jeunes européens-Montpellier et Opera For Humanity, présente le parcours audacieux de 28 femmes inspirantes, issues de toute l’Union Européenne, qui ont façonné l’histoire au travers de leurs engagements pour les droits des femmes, les avancées sociales et la justice.

Ces figures, souvent méconnues du grand public, ont contribué, dans l’ombre, à l’avènement d’une Europe solidaire, tournée vers l’avenir. Leur impact est indéniable.

L’exposition interroge donc leur héritage dans la société actuelle.

Les portraits sont accompagnés de références historiques, repères chronologiques et autres statistiques, venant expliquer le fonctionnement institutionnel de l’Europe, et ainsi enrichir la réflexion autour des valeurs fondatrices d’égalité, de solidarité et de démocratie.

Plus qu’un hommage, c’est un appel à poursuivre la quête d’un monde plus uni et plus juste.

Informations pratiques:

Visites libres du lundi au vendredi de 9h à 17h.

Pour les scolaires visites guidées, gratuites et sur inscription, les 5, 12 et 19 mai. Dans la limite des places disponibles. Par mail archives@aude.fr et par tel 04 68 11 31 54.

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41 Avenue Claude Bernard Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 31 54 archives@aude.fr

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English :

From May 4 to 22, 2026, as part of International Europe Day (May 9), the Marcel Rainaud Archives départementales de l?Aude will be presenting an exhibition for young visitors entitled L?Europe VEIL sur toi .

The exhibition retraces the careers of 28 women involved in the construction of Europe. It will be accompanied by mediation activities for schoolchildren.

In keeping with their missions and the department?s political axes fully committed to the fight for equality and diversity the Archives départementales wish to offer, on this occasion, a space for reflection open to all, questioning the notions of active citizenship and commitment, as well as the challenges linked to gender equality.

The exhibition, designed and produced by volunteers from the associations Les Jeunes européens-Montpellier and Opera For Humanity, presents the daring career paths of 28 inspiring women from across the European Union, who have shaped history through their commitment to women?s rights, social progress and justice.

These figures, often unknown to the general public, have contributed, behind the scenes, to the advent of a Europe of solidarity, looking to the future. Their impact is undeniable.

The exhibition explores their legacy in today?s society.

The portraits are accompanied by historical references, chronological benchmarks and other statistics, explaining how Europe?s institutions function, and thus enriching the reflection on the founding values of equality, solidarity and democracy.

More than a tribute, it’s a call to pursue the quest for a more united, fairer world.

Practical information:

Self-guided tours Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

For schoolchildren: guided tours, free of charge and with registration, on May 5, 12 and 19. Subject to availability. By e-mail: archives@aude.fr and by phone: 04 68 11 31 54.

L’événement L’EUROPE VEIL SUR TOI Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-04-15 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 ADT