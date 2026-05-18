Caraman

L’HARMONIE SAINTE-CECILE EN FÊTE

Caraman Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-05 21:00:00

fin : 2026-06-06

Date(s) :

2026-06-05

Pour son anniversaire, l’Harmonie Sainte-Cécile de Caraman vous propose deux concerts de musique uniques ! Orchestre et voix se mélangent pour un fabuleux moment de partage.

Les 5 et 6 juin 2026, l’Harmonie Sainte-Cécile de Caraman célébrera avec fierté ses 130 ans d’existence.

À l’occasion de cet anniversaire exceptionnel, l’Harmonie organise un grand week-end festif à Caraman, ponctué par deux concerts inédits interprétés par les 50 musiciens de l’orchestre

– Vendredi 5 juin 2026 21h Concert en plein air sur la place du Castelat, avec la participation de la Classe d’Orchestre de l’École Intercommunale de Musique du Lauragais.

Une soirée conviviale et festive au cœur de Caraman pour ouvrir ce week-end anniversaire en musique.

– Samedi 6 juin 2026 21h Grande soirée exceptionnelle au Centre Culturel de Caraman, avec la participation de la chanteuse Amandine Bourgeois.

Une rencontre musicale unique où la voix puissante et sensible d’Amandine Bourgeois se mêlera aux sonorités riches de l’harmonie, pour un concert vibrant d’émotion, d’énergie et de partage.

Exposition anniversaire Tout au long du week-end, une exposition retraçant les 130 ans de l’orchestre vous sera également proposée. .

Caraman 31460 Haute-Garonne Occitanie guillaume.vitrac@yahoo.fr

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English :

For its anniversary, Caraman’s Harmonie Sainte-Cécile offers two unique musical concerts! Orchestra and voice combine for a fabulous moment of sharing.

L’événement L’HARMONIE SAINTE-CECILE EN FÊTE Caraman a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE