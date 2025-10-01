LIRE C’EST BON POUR LES BÉBÉS Paulhan
LIRE C’EST BON POUR LES BÉBÉS Paulhan mercredi 1 octobre 2025.
LIRE C’EST BON POUR LES BÉBÉS
20 Boulevard de la Liberté Paulhan Hérault
Début : 2025-10-01
fin : 2025-12-05
2025-10-01 2025-11-05 2025-12-05
Un temps de lecture avec comptines et jeux de doigts auprès des tout-petits.
Pour les enfants de 0 à 3 ans.
Sur inscription Gratuit
20 Boulevard de la Liberté Paulhan 34230 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 42 53 bibliotheque.municipale@ville-clermont-herault.fr
English :
A time of reading with rhymes and fingerplays for toddlers.
For children aged 0 to 3.
Registration required Free
German :
Eine Lesezeit mit Reimen und Fingerspielen bei den Allerkleinsten.
Für Kinder von 0 bis 3 Jahren.
Nach Anmeldung Kostenlos
Italiano :
Un momento di lettura con filastrocche e giochi di dita per i più piccoli.
Per bambini da 0 a 3 anni.
Iscrizione obbligatoria Gratuito
Espanol :
Un momento de lectura con canciones infantiles y juegos de dedos para los más pequeños.
Para niños de 0 a 3 años.
Inscripción obligatoria Gratuito
