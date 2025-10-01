LIRE C’EST BON POUR LES BÉBÉS Paulhan

LIRE C’EST BON POUR LES BÉBÉS Paulhan mercredi 1 octobre 2025.

LIRE C’EST BON POUR LES BÉBÉS

20 Boulevard de la Liberté Paulhan Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-01

fin : 2025-12-05

Date(s) :

2025-10-01 2025-11-05 2025-12-05

Un temps de lecture avec comptines et jeux de doigts auprès des tout-petits.

Pour les enfants de 0 à 3 ans.

Sur inscription Gratuit

Un temps de lecture avec comptines et jeux de doigts auprès des tout-petits.

Pour les enfants de 0 à 3 ans.

Sur inscription Gratuit .

20 Boulevard de la Liberté Paulhan 34230 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 42 53 bibliotheque.municipale@ville-clermont-herault.fr

English :

A time of reading with rhymes and fingerplays for toddlers.

For children aged 0 to 3.

Registration required Free

German :

Eine Lesezeit mit Reimen und Fingerspielen bei den Allerkleinsten.

Für Kinder von 0 bis 3 Jahren.

Nach Anmeldung Kostenlos

Italiano :

Un momento di lettura con filastrocche e giochi di dita per i più piccoli.

Per bambini da 0 a 3 anni.

Iscrizione obbligatoria Gratuito

Espanol :

Un momento de lectura con canciones infantiles y juegos de dedos para los más pequeños.

Para niños de 0 a 3 años.

Inscripción obligatoria Gratuito

L’événement LIRE C’EST BON POUR LES BÉBÉS Paulhan a été mis à jour le 2025-08-05 par 34 OT DU CLERMONTAIS