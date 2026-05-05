Sainte-Maxime

Live en ville

Centre Ville Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-04 20:00:00

fin : 2026-08-04 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-04

Cet été, laissez-vous emporter par le rythme envoûtant des Musiques Live à Sainte-Maxime !

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Centre Ville Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 75 55 contact@sainte-maxime.com

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English : Live in town

This summer, let yourself be carried away by the captivating rhythm of Live Music in Sainte-Maxime!



Every Tuesday evening, the town center comes alive with music thanks to three live bands performing outdoors. Imagine: festive evenings in the heart of the city, surrounded by restaurants and inviting terraces, where a warm, summery atmosphere reigns supreme.



Three venues, three bands, three times the fun! Join us for unforgettable evenings filled with music and good vibes.



Live Music in Sainte-Maxime: an event not to be missed to experience summer with music!



Program:



The Cluster

This trio will take you on a journey into a unique musical universe. Through original covers, the group navigates between English pop, French pop-rock, and international classics.

Quai Léon Condroyer



Guy Faure

Guy Faure will bring back to life the greatest classics of French song, along with original and personalized tracks.

Promenade Simon Lorière



Eclectik Trio

Rock, pop, French and international hits are on the program for this Eclectik Trio: legendary hits, choruses we know by heart, a warm, friendly atmosphere, full of good humor and contagious energy.

Place Victor Hugo

L’événement Live en ville Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime