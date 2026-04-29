Sainte-Maxime

Live en ville

Centre Ville Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-11 20:00:00

fin : 2026-08-11 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-11

Cet été, laissez-vous emporter par le rythme envoûtant des Musiques Live à Sainte-Maxime !

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Centre Ville Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 75 55 contact@sainte-maxime.com

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English : Live in town

This summer, let yourself be carried away by the captivating rhythm of Live Music in Sainte-Maxime!



Every Tuesday evening, the town center comes alive with music thanks to three live bands performing outdoors. Imagine: festive evenings in the heart of the city, surrounded by restaurants and inviting terraces, where a warm, summery atmosphere reigns supreme.



Three venues, three bands, three times the fun! Join us for unforgettable evenings filled with music and good vibes.



Live Music in Sainte-Maxime: an event not to be missed to experience summer with music!



Program:



The OldTracks

Oldtracks is a Pop Rock cover band that breathes new life into the great classics of the 70s to 2000s. Driven by authentic energy and a sound faithful to the original versions, the band offers an intense and engaging live performance, blending nostalgia with the joy of sharing music together.

Promenade Simon Lorière



Guy Faure

Guy Faure will take you back to the greatest classics of French song, including original and personalized tracks.

Rue Paul Bert



Abby Sax

Abby is one of the few singer and saxophonist in France. She will captivate you with her extraordinary voice!

Rue Gabriel Péri

L’événement Live en ville Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime