Live en ville Sainte-Maxime
Live en ville Sainte-Maxime mardi 11 août 2026.
Sainte-Maxime
Live en ville
Centre Ville Sainte-Maxime Var
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-11 20:00:00
fin : 2026-08-11 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-11
Cet été, laissez-vous emporter par le rythme envoûtant des Musiques Live à Sainte-Maxime !
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Centre Ville Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 75 55 contact@sainte-maxime.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Live in town
This summer, let yourself be carried away by the captivating rhythm of Live Music in Sainte-Maxime!
Every Tuesday evening, the town center comes alive with music thanks to three live bands performing outdoors. Imagine: festive evenings in the heart of the city, surrounded by restaurants and inviting terraces, where a warm, summery atmosphere reigns supreme.
Three venues, three bands, three times the fun! Join us for unforgettable evenings filled with music and good vibes.
Live Music in Sainte-Maxime: an event not to be missed to experience summer with music!
Program:
The OldTracks
Oldtracks is a Pop Rock cover band that breathes new life into the great classics of the 70s to 2000s. Driven by authentic energy and a sound faithful to the original versions, the band offers an intense and engaging live performance, blending nostalgia with the joy of sharing music together.
Promenade Simon Lorière
Guy Faure
Guy Faure will take you back to the greatest classics of French song, including original and personalized tracks.
Rue Paul Bert
Abby Sax
Abby is one of the few singer and saxophonist in France. She will captivate you with her extraordinary voice!
Rue Gabriel Péri
L’événement Live en ville Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime
À voir aussi à Sainte-Maxime (Var)
- Fest’Italia Sainte-Maxime 6 mai 2026
- Humour Constance Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime 7 mai 2026
- Link Humanitaire journée du parrainage Hôtel Club Le Capet Sainte-Maxime 9 mai 2026
- Fête Patronale Sainte-Maxime 14 mai 2026
- Immersion gourmande Balade dans les vignes Domaine des Beaucas Sainte-Maxime 14 mai 2026