Sainte-Maxime

Live en ville

Centre Ville Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-25 20:00:00

fin : 2026-08-25 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-25

Cet été, laissez-vous emporter par le rythme envoûtant des Musiques Live à Sainte-Maxime !

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Centre Ville Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 75 55 contact@sainte-maxime.com

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English : Live in town

This summer, let yourself be carried away by the captivating rhythm of Live Music in Sainte-Maxime!



Every Tuesday evening, the town center comes alive with music thanks to three live bands performing outdoors. Imagine: festive evenings in the heart of the city, surrounded by restaurants and inviting terraces, where a warm, summery atmosphere reigns supreme.



Three venues, three bands, three times the fun! Join us for unforgettable evenings filled with music and good vibes.



Live Music in Sainte-Maxime: an event not to be missed to experience summer with music!



Program:



Swing Songs Duo

A musical and human journey through a highly eclectic repertoire: Bossa Nova, vocal jazz, swing songs, and Gypsy jazz…

Quai Léon Condroyer



T3rtio

On the occasion of their 15th tour, this musical trio invites you to share their passion for music through a Pop-Rock repertoire revisiting the greatest French and international standards.

Rue Gabriel Péri



MIKENDY AND JAD’

Join this vibrant duo for an intense and unifying musical experience. Through dynamic and warm performances, they get the audience moving in a friendly and festive atmosphere. Their infectious energy and onstage chemistry offer a true moment of sharing, blending emotion, rhythm, and good humor.

Rue Paul Bert

L’événement Live en ville Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime