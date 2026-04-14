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LLOYD COLE (SOLO), Espace Encan, La Rochelle

LLOYD COLE (SOLO), Espace Encan, La Rochelle

LLOYD COLE (SOLO), Espace Encan, La Rochelle jeudi 25 juin 2026.

Lieu : Espace Encan

Adresse : Quai Louis Prunier

Ville : 17000 La Rochelle

Département : Charente-Maritime

Début : jeudi 25 juin 2026

Fin : jeudi 25 juin 2026

Tarif : TA : 30 (QUOTA 100) · TU : 33 · SP : 36

LLOYD COLE (SOLO) Jeudi 25 juin, 20h00 Espace Encan Charente-Maritime

TA : 30 (QUOTA 100) · TU : 33 · SP : 36

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-06-25T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-25T23:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-25T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-25T23:30:00+02:00

Espace Encan Quai Louis Prunier La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://billetterie.la-sirene.fr/evenement/614 »}]
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