LLOYD COLE (SOLO), Espace Encan, La Rochelle
LLOYD COLE (SOLO), Espace Encan, La Rochelle jeudi 25 juin 2026.
LLOYD COLE (SOLO) Jeudi 25 juin, 20h00 Espace Encan Charente-Maritime
TA : 30 (QUOTA 100) · TU : 33 · SP : 36
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-06-25T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-25T23:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-25T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-25T23:30:00+02:00
Espace Encan Quai Louis Prunier La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://billetterie.la-sirene.fr/evenement/614 »}]
Folk, Rock
À voir aussi à La Rochelle (Charente-Maritime)
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- Animation Beunaize Comedy Club Le Bathyscaphe La Rochelle 16 avril 2026
- Spectacle Celtic Legends Espace Encan La Rochelle 16 avril 2026
- THIERRY MARQUET COMEDIE LA ROCHELLE La Rochelle 17 avril 2026
- NOEMIE BOUSQUAINAUD COMEDIE LA ROCHELLE La Rochelle 18 avril 2026