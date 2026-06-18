Roubaix

Loisirs 13/17 ans au PRJ Nord (vacances été 2026)

Roubaix Roubaix Nord

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-06 08:30:00

fin : 2026-07-31 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-06 2026-07-07 2026-07-08 2026-07-09 2026-07-10 2026-07-13 2026-07-15 2026-07-16 2026-07-17 2026-07-20 2026-07-21 2026-07-22 2026-07-23 2026-07-24 2026-07-27 2026-07-28 2026-07-29 2026-07-30 2026-07-31 2026-08-03

**Le PRJ NORD propose de nouvelles activités aux jeunes de 13 à 17 ans pour profiter pleinement de l’été 2026, avec des loisirs sur place à Roubaix ou hors des murs pour prendre l’air un peu plus loin…**

* **Les inscriptions pour les activités du PRJ NORD elles se feront à partir du 22 juin auprès du PRJ Deschepper (rue de Sébastopol). Attention, places limitées.**

**A noter ** Le séjour Roubaix/Bruxelles en mobilité douce du 16 au 21 juillet ; le séjour en Macédoine du Nord du 2 au 14 août ; le séjour en famille au Val Joly du 22 au 29 août.

**Voici le programme des activités pour le mois de juillet:**

– Lundi 6 Espace jeunes (14h-18h)

– Mardi 7 Multisport (10h-12h) et paintball à Hénin-Beaumont ou sortie vélo (14h-18h)

– Mercredi 8 sortie vélo ou séance de ciné au Mégarama (13h-18h) puis Gare aux Loups (en soirée)

– Jeudi 9 Multisport (10h-12h) et piscine à Tourcoing ou atelier de cuisine enfants-parents suivi d’un goûter (14h-18h)

– Vendredi 10 Les PRJ sont dans la rue (13h-20h)

– Lundi 13 Activités à la carte (13h-18h)

– Mardi 14 Jour férié (le PRJ sera fermé)

– Mercredi 15 séance de ciné au Mégarama (13h-18h) puis auberge espagnole (en soirée)

– Jeudi 16 Multisport (10h-12h) et sortie au parc Lille Aventure Nature (14h-18h)

– Vendredi 17 Laser game ou Blind test (14h-18h)

– Lundi 20 Grand jeu inter-centres (14h-18h)

– Mardi 21 Journée à la plage (10h-19h)

– Mercredi 22 Quizz Culture (13h-18h) puis ciné-débat (en soirée)

– Jeudi 23 Multisport (10h-12h) puis jeux divers au PRJ ou Accro’Lille (14h-18h)

– Vendredi 24 Les PRJ sont dans la rue (13h-20h)

– Lundi 27 échanges sportifs inter-centres (13h-18h)

– Mardi 28 Multisport (10h-12h) puis Bowling à Lille ou Paintball à Hénin-Beaumont (14h-18h)

– Mercredi 29 Atelier de cuisine (14h-18h) puis BBQ avec les parents (en soirée)

– Jeudi 30 Multisport (10h-12h) et Team Break à Lille ou piscine à Tourcoing (14h-18h)

– Vendredi 31 Sortie au Parc Astérix (départ à 8h30, retour à 20h)

**Voici le programme des activités pour le mois d’août **

– Lundi 3 Olympiades inter PRJ (14h-18h)

– Mardi 4 Multisport (10h-12h) et Team Square à Hénin-Beaumont ou Bowling à Lille (14h-18h)

– Mercredi 5 Quiz santé (13h-18h) puis auberge espagnole (en soirée)

– Jeudi 6 Multisport (10h-12h) et piscine à Tourcoing-les-Bains (14h-18h)

– Vendredi 7 Les PRJ sont dans la Rue (13h-20h)

– Lundi 10 Activités et jeux à la carte (13h-18h)

– Mardi 11 Journée à la plage (départ à 10h, retour à 19h)

– Mercredi 12 Sport Gaming (13h-18h) et ciné au PRJ (en soirée)

– Jeudi 13 Multisport (10h-12h) et sortie au parc Lille Aventure Nature (14h-18h)

– Vendredi 14 Time’s Up party (14h-18h)

– Lundi 17 Grand jeu au PRJ (14h-18h)

– Mardi 18 Les PRJ dans la Rue (14h-20h)

– Mercredi 19 Ateliers de cuisine (14h-18h) puis BBQ avec les parents (en soirée)

– Jeudi 20 Multisport (10h-12h) puis Sensas, nouvelle expérience sensorielle à Lille ! (14h-18h)

– Vendredi 21 Aquapark en Belgique, ski nautique ou Dock 79 (départ à 8h30, retour à 19h)

**Renseignement et inscription **

Pour inscriptions aux activités du PRJ Nord infos et inscriptions à l’accueil du PRJ Deschepper.

Pendant les activités de juillet et août, l’accueil des jeunes se fera dans l’école Elsa Triolet.

Avant l’inscription au PRJ, il faut passer à la régie des mairies pour effectuer l’achat des tickets ados en amont (30 tickets ados pour le mois de juillet et 30 tickets ados pour le mois d’août).

**Le PRJ NORD propose de nouvelles activités aux jeunes de 13 à 17 ans pour profiter pleinement de l’été 2026, avec des loisirs sur place à Roubaix ou hors des murs pour prendre l’air un peu plus loin…**

* **Les inscriptions pour les activités du PRJ NORD elles se feront à partir du 22 juin auprès du PRJ Deschepper (rue de Sébastopol). Attention, places limitées.**

**A noter ** Le séjour Roubaix/Bruxelles en mobilité douce du 16 au 21 juillet ; le séjour en Macédoine du Nord du 2 au 14 août ; le séjour en famille au Val Joly du 22 au 29 août.

**Voici le programme des activités pour le mois de juillet:**

– Lundi 6 Espace jeunes (14h-18h)

– Mardi 7 Multisport (10h-12h) et paintball à Hénin-Beaumont ou sortie vélo (14h-18h)

– Mercredi 8 sortie vélo ou séance de ciné au Mégarama (13h-18h) puis Gare aux Loups (en soirée)

– Jeudi 9 Multisport (10h-12h) et piscine à Tourcoing ou atelier de cuisine enfants-parents suivi d’un goûter (14h-18h)

– Vendredi 10 Les PRJ sont dans la rue (13h-20h)

– Lundi 13 Activités à la carte (13h-18h)

– Mardi 14 Jour férié (le PRJ sera fermé)

– Mercredi 15 séance de ciné au Mégarama (13h-18h) puis auberge espagnole (en soirée)

– Jeudi 16 Multisport (10h-12h) et sortie au parc Lille Aventure Nature (14h-18h)

– Vendredi 17 Laser game ou Blind test (14h-18h)

– Lundi 20 Grand jeu inter-centres (14h-18h)

– Mardi 21 Journée à la plage (10h-19h)

– Mercredi 22 Quizz Culture (13h-18h) puis ciné-débat (en soirée)

– Jeudi 23 Multisport (10h-12h) puis jeux divers au PRJ ou Accro’Lille (14h-18h)

– Vendredi 24 Les PRJ sont dans la rue (13h-20h)

– Lundi 27 échanges sportifs inter-centres (13h-18h)

– Mardi 28 Multisport (10h-12h) puis Bowling à Lille ou Paintball à Hénin-Beaumont (14h-18h)

– Mercredi 29 Atelier de cuisine (14h-18h) puis BBQ avec les parents (en soirée)

– Jeudi 30 Multisport (10h-12h) et Team Break à Lille ou piscine à Tourcoing (14h-18h)

– Vendredi 31 Sortie au Parc Astérix (départ à 8h30, retour à 20h)

**Voici le programme des activités pour le mois d’août **

– Lundi 3 Olympiades inter PRJ (14h-18h)

– Mardi 4 Multisport (10h-12h) et Team Square à Hénin-Beaumont ou Bowling à Lille (14h-18h)

– Mercredi 5 Quiz santé (13h-18h) puis auberge espagnole (en soirée)

– Jeudi 6 Multisport (10h-12h) et piscine à Tourcoing-les-Bains (14h-18h)

– Vendredi 7 Les PRJ sont dans la Rue (13h-20h)

– Lundi 10 Activités et jeux à la carte (13h-18h)

– Mardi 11 Journée à la plage (départ à 10h, retour à 19h)

– Mercredi 12 Sport Gaming (13h-18h) et ciné au PRJ (en soirée)

– Jeudi 13 Multisport (10h-12h) et sortie au parc Lille Aventure Nature (14h-18h)

– Vendredi 14 Time’s Up party (14h-18h)

– Lundi 17 Grand jeu au PRJ (14h-18h)

– Mardi 18 Les PRJ dans la Rue (14h-20h)

– Mercredi 19 Ateliers de cuisine (14h-18h) puis BBQ avec les parents (en soirée)

– Jeudi 20 Multisport (10h-12h) puis Sensas, nouvelle expérience sensorielle à Lille ! (14h-18h)

– Vendredi 21 Aquapark en Belgique, ski nautique ou Dock 79 (départ à 8h30, retour à 19h)

**Renseignement et inscription **

Pour inscriptions aux activités du PRJ Nord infos et inscriptions à l’accueil du PRJ Deschepper.

Pendant les activités de juillet et août, l’accueil des jeunes se fera dans l’école Elsa Triolet.

Avant l’inscription au PRJ, il faut passer à la régie des mairies pour effectuer l’achat des tickets ados en amont (30 tickets ados pour le mois de juillet et 30 tickets ados pour le mois d’août). .

Roubaix Roubaix 59100 Nord Hauts-de-France +33 6 42 57 49 81

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English :

**PRJ NORD is offering new activities for young people ages 13 to 17 to help them make the most of summer 2026, with recreational opportunities both in Roubaix and outside the city to get some fresh air a little further away..**

* **Registration for PRJ NORD activities: Registration will begin on June 22 at PRJ Deschepper (rue de Sébastopol). Please note that space is limited.**

**Please note:** The Roubaix/Brussels trip using sustainable transportation from July 16 to 21; the trip to North Macedonia from August 2 to 14; the family trip to Val Joly from August 22 to 29.

**Here is the schedule of activities for the month of July:**

– Monday, July 6: Youth Center (2:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.)

– Tuesday, July 7: Multisport (10 a.m.–12 p.m.) and paintball in Hénin-Beaumont or bike ride (2–6 p.m.)

– Wednesday, the 8th: Bike ride or movie at the Mégarama (1:00 PM–6:00 PM), followed by “Gare aux Loups” (in the evening)

– Thursday, the 9th: Multisport (10 a.m.–12 p.m.) and swimming in Tourcoing or a parent-child cooking workshop followed by a snack (2 p.m.–6 p.m.)

– Friday, the 10th: PRJ takes to the streets (1:00 PM–8:00 PM)

– Monday, the 13th: À la carte activities (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Tuesday, the 14th: Holiday (the PRJ will be closed)

– Wednesday, the 15th: Movie screening at the Mégarama (1:00 PM–6:00 PM), followed by a potluck dinner (in the evening)

– Thursday, the 16th: Multi-sport activities (10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.) and outing to Lille Aventure Nature Park (2:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.)

– Friday, the 17th: Laser tag or Blind Test (2:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.)

– Monday, the 20th: Inter-center scavenger hunt (2:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Tuesday, the 21st: Day at the beach (10:00 AM–7:00 PM)

– Wednesday, the 22nd: Trivia (1:00 PM–6:00 PM), followed by a movie and discussion (in the evening)

– Thursday, the 23rd: Multi-sport activities (10 a.m.–12 p.m.), followed by various games at the PRJ or Accro’Lille (2 p.m.–6 p.m.)

– Friday, the 24th: The PRJ Takes to the Streets (1 p.m.–8 p.m.)

– Monday, the 27th: Inter-center sports exchanges (1:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Tuesday, the 28th: Multi-sport (10 a.m.–12 p.m.), followed by bowling in Lille or paintball in Hénin-Beaumont (2 p.m.–6 p.m.)

– Wednesday, the 29th: Cooking workshop (2:00 PM–6:00 PM), followed by a BBQ with parents (in the evening)

– Thursday, the 30th: Multisport (10 a.m.–12 p.m.) and Team Break in Lille or swimming in Tourcoing (2 p.m.–6 p.m.)

– Friday, August 31: Trip to Parc Astérix (departure at 8:30 a.m., return at 8:00 p.m.)

**Here is the schedule of activities for the month of August:**

– Monday, the 3rd: Inter-PRJ Olympics (2:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Tuesday, August 4: Multisport (10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.) and Team Square in Hénin-Beaumont or bowling in Lille (2:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.)

– Wednesday, the 5th: Health quiz (1:00 PM–6:00 PM) followed by a potluck dinner (in the evening)

– Thursday, the 6th: Multisport (10 a.m.–12 p.m.) and swimming at Tourcoing-les-Bains (2 p.m.–6 p.m.)

– Friday, the 7th: PRJ Takes to the Streets (1 p.m.–8 p.m.)

– Monday, the 10th: Activities and games of your choice (1:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.)

– Tuesday, the 11th: Day at the beach (departure at 10 a.m., return at 7 p.m.)

– Wednesday, the 12th: Esports (1:00 PM–6:00 PM) and a movie at the PRJ (in the evening)

– Thursday, the 13th: Multi-sport (10 a.m.–12 p.m.) and outing to Lille Aventure Nature Park (2 p.m.–6 p.m.)

– Friday, the 14th: Time’s Up party (2 p.m.–6 p.m.)

– Monday, the 17th: Big game at the PRJ (2:00 PM–6:00 PM)

– Tuesday, the 18th: PRJ in the Street (2:00 PM–8:00 PM)

– Wednesday, the 19th: Cooking workshops (2:00 PM–6:00 PM), followed by a BBQ with parents (in the evening)

– Thursday, the 20th: Multi-sport activities (10 a.m.–12 p.m.), followed by Sensas, a new sensory experience in Lille! (2–6 p.m.)

– Friday, July 21: Water park in Belgium, water skiing, or Dock 79 (departure at 8:30 a.m., return at 7:00 p.m.)

**Information and registration:**

To register for PRJ Nord activities: information and registration at the PRJ Deschepper reception desk.

During July and August activities, youth check-in will take place at the Elsa Triolet School.

Before registering for the PRJ, you must visit the town hall office to purchase teen tickets in advance (30 teen tickets for the month of July and 30 teen tickets for the month of August).

L’événement Loisirs 13/17 ans au PRJ Nord (vacances été 2026) Roubaix a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par Hauts-de-France Tourisme