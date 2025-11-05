MADAGASCAR UNE AVENTURE MUSICALE Perpignan
Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 39 – 39 – 54
Début : 2027-03-06 14:00:00
Au Palais des Congrès, L’adaptation du film d’animation culte !
English :
At the Palais des Congrès, the adaptation of the cult animated film!
German :
Im Palais des Congrès, Die Adaption des Kult-Animationsfilms!
Italiano :
Al Palazzo dei Congressi, l’adattamento del film d’animazione cult!
Espanol :
En el Palacio de Congresos, ¡la adaptación de la película de animación de culto!
