Mae Defays/ Laura Anglade/ Banksia Trio Pinède Gould Antibes

Mae Defays/ Laura Anglade/ Banksia Trio Pinède Gould Antibes mardi 14 juillet 2026.

Mae Defays/ Laura Anglade/ Banksia Trio

Pinède Gould Boulevard Edouard Baudoin Antibes Alpes-Maritimes

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-14 20:30:00
fin : 2026-07-14

Date(s) :
2026-07-14

MAE DEFAYS LAURA ANGLADE
BANKSIA TRIO/ FEU D’ARTIFICE à 23h00
  .

Pinède Gould Boulevard Edouard Baudoin Antibes 06160 Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 22 10 60 01  accueil@antibesjuanlespins.com

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English :

MAE DEFAYS LAURA ANGLADE
BANKSIA TRIO/ FIREWORKS at 11:00 pm

L’événement Mae Defays/ Laura Anglade/ Banksia Trio Antibes a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par Office de Tourisme d’Antibes Juan-les-Pins

À voir aussi à Antibes (Alpes-Maritimes)