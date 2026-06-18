MAGIE CLOSE UP AVEC MAGNUS ET LA MAIN SECRETE Place du Pin Agen

Agen

MAGIE CLOSE UP AVEC MAGNUS ET LA MAIN SECRETE

Place du Pin Le Plancher des Vaches Agen Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 20:00:00

fin : 2026-09-19 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Magie close-up à table avec Magnus et la Main Secrète ! Tours étonnants, paris impossibles, humour et poésie s’invitent au Plancher pour un spectacle interactif et surprenant, à vivre de table en table tout au long de votre soirée.

Magie close-up à table avec Magnus.

Préparez-vous à être bluffés, amusés et surpris !

Ce samedi, Magnus et la Main Secrète débarque au Plancher avec une magie close-up percutante tours exceptionnels, paris impossibles, poésie et humour bien affûté.

Un spectacle interactif, surprenant et surtout inoubliable, à vivre de table en table pendant votre soirée.

Venez partager ses histoires étonnantes et laissez la magie opérer… .

Place du Pin Le Plancher des Vaches Agen 47000 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 95 90 15 2cdirection@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : MAGIE CLOSE UP AVEC MAGNUS ET LA MAIN SECRETE

Close-up and table magic with Magnus and the Secret Hand! Amazing tricks, impossible bets, humor, and poetry come to Le Plancher for an interactive and surprising show, performed table to table throughout your evening.

L’événement MAGIE CLOSE UP AVEC MAGNUS ET LA MAIN SECRETE Agen a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par OT Destination Agen